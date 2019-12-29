GPU Prices Could Be Going Up in 2020 Due to Increasing Demands for GDDR6 Memory

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2019/1...0-due-to-increasing-demands-for-gddr6-memory/ According to a new report from TrendForce/DRAMeXchange, graphics DRAM prices are set to rise in 2020 due to strong demand for GDDR6 RAM. NVIDIA and AMD have already switched to this type of memory for their newest GPUs, but the supply could be further constrained by the onset of Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles. TrendForce believes that these consoles could utilize as much as 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is “twice that of current mainstream graphics cards.” The increased demand could lead to a supply issue and “sharp upturn” of prices. Because suppliers will not be able to make quick enough adjustments in their product mixes to immediately meet the rising demand, TrendForce forecasts a sharp rebound in the contract prices of Graphics DRAM in 2020, which will register perhaps the largest increase among products for different memory applications.