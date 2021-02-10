GPU mining moves to RTX 3000 laptops (AKA exploring new lows)

SamuelL421
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/cryptocurrency-mining-makes-a-move-to-rtx-3000-series-laptops.html
For those not following the latest, the price of Ethereum has made GPU mining about as profitable as it previously was during the frenzy in 2017. Since buying a new GPU is nigh impossible, some miners have moved over to RTX 3000 laptops instead.
Images and a clip from one of these installs:
https://twitter.com/harukaze5719/status/1359169998938324999
I recognize the boxes from some of my clevo purchases, I'd bet they're using NH55DPQ models or similar.
