GPU for photo editing?

G

Gorilla

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 14, 2007
Messages
6,351
So I've been tasked with putting together a desktop for a family member that is getting serious about professional photography. I'm told that Lightroom and Photoshop are the primary software used. I believe that Lightroom can make use of a GPU and maybe Photoshop to some lesser extent, but have no experience with either.

So how important is the performance of a dedicated GPU? What models should I be looking at? Photo editing will be the only thing the GPU is used for (no gaming).

My first thought had been a 1660 ti or 2060 or something along those lines. Overkill or underkill? Not that it matters since nothing is in stock anywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top