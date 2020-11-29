GPU for photo editing?

So I've been tasked with putting together a desktop for a family member that is getting serious about professional photography. I'm told that Lightroom and Photoshop are the primary software used. I believe that Lightroom can make use of a GPU and maybe Photoshop to some lesser extent, but have no experience with either.



So how important is the performance of a dedicated GPU? What models should I be looking at? Photo editing will be the only thing the GPU is used for (no gaming).



My first thought had been a 1660 ti or 2060 or something along those lines. Overkill or underkill? Not that it matters since nothing is in stock anywhere.