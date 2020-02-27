GPU crashing on 2070 Super FE using 442.19/442.37

'GPU will not respond to more commands.'

I've tried the hotfix 422.37 and I've done a clean install of the drivers.

I've recently done a clean install of Windows 10 / 1909

Do you think this is just a driver issue and I should rollback? Or could it be something more sinister?

MB: ASUS ROG Maximus GENE VIII

CPU: i7 6700k - Stock speed

GPU: 2070 Super FE - Stock speed

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 2400 Mhz

EKWB water loop for cooling of CPU/GPU

Windows 10 / 1909

Geforce Driver 442.37

Hello, I'm new here posting but have read the forum for years.I've had an issue since upgrading to 442.19, specifically in Control and Shadow of Mordor. After about 5-10 minutes, the game will freeze and then I get a variation on the message:Thanks!Hardware / Software: