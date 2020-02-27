GPU crashing on 2070 Super FE using 442.19/442.37

Hello, I'm new here posting but have read the forum for years.
I've had an issue since upgrading to 442.19, specifically in Control and Shadow of Mordor. After about 5-10 minutes, the game will freeze and then I get a variation on the message:
Hardware / Software:
- 'GPU will not respond to more commands.'
- I've tried the hotfix 422.37 and I've done a clean install of the drivers.
- I've recently done a clean install of Windows 10 / 1909
- Do you think this is just a driver issue and I should rollback? Or could it be something more sinister?
- MB: ASUS ROG Maximus GENE VIII
- CPU: i7 6700k - Stock speed
- GPU: 2070 Super FE - Stock speed
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 2400 Mhz
- EKWB water loop for cooling of CPU/GPU
- Windows 10 / 1909
- Geforce Driver 442.37