GPU crashing on 2070 Super FE using 442.19/442.37

Hello, I'm new here posting but have read the forum for years.

I've had an issue since upgrading to 442.19, specifically in Control and Shadow of Mordor. After about 5-10 minutes, the game will freeze and then I get a variation on the message:
  • 'GPU will not respond to more commands.'
  • I've tried the hotfix 422.37 and I've done a clean install of the drivers.
  • I've recently done a clean install of Windows 10 / 1909
  • Do you think this is just a driver issue and I should rollback? Or could it be something more sinister?
Thanks!

Hardware / Software:
  • MB: ASUS ROG Maximus GENE VIII
  • CPU: i7 6700k - Stock speed
  • GPU: 2070 Super FE - Stock speed
  • RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 2400 Mhz
  • EKWB water loop for cooling of CPU/GPU
  • Windows 10 / 1909
  • Geforce Driver 442.37
 
