GPU advice for a retro gaming PC.

I'm putting together a 939 sli system, yeah another question about the build...

Anyway it will have a nf4 sli x16 motherboard with ether a water cooled 4400+ or 4800+, 2gb 400mh 2-2-2 ram 2 wd raptors in raid 0 running windows XP. I'll at some point 'll put a pair of 7950 GX2's in the system. But for now I need a hold over wile I find a good deal on a pair of GX2's.



What would be a good pair of GPU to put in the system for around 20$ a card? I was thinking of the 250GTS witch is more or less a 3rd gen 8800. Or would that be to much for the system to handle? I never had or dealt with anything from the 754/939/am2 platform so I don't know what they can handle GPU wizes.



Thanks.