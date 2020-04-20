GPD Win Max "Gaming Laptop" Launches

SPARTAN VI
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
- Messages
- 7,498
GPD launched their new Win Max 8-inch gaming laptop/handheld hybrid. Interesting choice of specs... Core i5-1035G7 (Iris Plus 940 iGPU). I suspect many here, myself included, would have probably preferred a Ryzen + Vega APU. Is it that there's no Ryzen 4000 APU within a 15-25W power envelope?
Official product page: http://gpd.hk/gpdwinmax
Source: https://hexus.net/tech/news/laptop/141760-gpd-launches-win-max-8-inch-gaming-laptop/
Official product page: http://gpd.hk/gpdwinmax
Source: https://hexus.net/tech/news/laptop/141760-gpd-launches-win-max-8-inch-gaming-laptop/