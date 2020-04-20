GPD Win Max "Gaming Laptop" Launches

SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

Well there are Ryzen 4000 mobile APUs within 15W TDP... I wonder why they went with Intel.

1587413484788.png
 
D

defaultluser

The early leaks were saying Ryzen+ APU, but I imagine there was also an Ice Lake design. I think it's pretty obvious that Ice Lake offers better performance AND better performance/watt than Ryzen 3000. With LPDDR4X ram, Ice Lake rolls all over Ryzen 3000 APU:

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1521...op-3-showdown-amd-picasso-vs-intel-ice-lake/2

The design of this highly-custom laptop started 12-18 months back, so Zen 2 APU was just a fart-in-the-wind. But they will have a chance for the next design win!

It's nice for a company to actually ship a product (anyoner seen SMACH-Z yet? Anybody, Anybody??)
 
J

jeremyshaw

We have yet to see how AMD's 7nm APUs work under a lower power budget. However, another part is Intel has a lot of reference designs and work out there, whereas AMD may not. One of the chief editors of Anandtech went over that recently.

As for Smach-Z, that scam started with touting Bulldozer parts, and using an Intel Atom tablet motherboard in their "prototype," lol.
 
