GPD Win 5 is a 7" strix halo handheld with detachable battery pack

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,630

AMD Strix Halo gaming handheld lacks an internal battery — GPD Win 5 requires an external battery or be plugged into the wall​

News
By Jowi Morales published July 26, 2025
This handheld console packs a punch.

Famed handheld gaming PC maker GPD has just teased the Win 5, the latest generation of its top-of-the-line handheld console, which features the powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395. Although we didn't see much in the video, thankfully, the YouTube channel The Phawx (PhawxTV) provided more details, revealing hardware specifications and a massive 80Wh external, removable battery.

https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...-external-battery-or-be-plugged-into-the-wall


https://gpdstore.net/gpd-handheld-gaming-pcs/gpd-win-5/


GPD has no physical keyboard on the Win 5 gaming handheld, but it does have a built-in (and replaceable) battery. GPD offers battery backpacks with 80 Wh of capacity, as there is no internal battery on the Win 5 gaming handheld. The company has released videos showing that it takes a few seconds to replace the battery, but there's no confirmation on how much these battery packs will cost from GPD.

You can always use the power jack on the Win 5 gaming handheld, which connects to a 180W PSU that the company calls a PSU for AI PC.

Inside, the GPD Win 5 gaming handheld packs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 running at up to 2.9GHz, an XDNA 2 NPU for AI workloads with a unified memory design. The Win 5 gaming handheld supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and 96GB of that can be assignable to VRAM.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1070....it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=tweaktown
 
Gaming benchmarks by GPD via videocardz

https://videocardz.com/newz/gpd-win...announced-official-gaming-benchmarks-released

Screenshot_20250815-131949_Opera Touch.jpg
 
