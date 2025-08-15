GPD Win 5 is a 7" strix halo handheld with detachable battery pack

AMD Strix Halo gaming handheld lacks an internal battery — GPD Win 5 requires an external battery or be plugged into the wallNews
This handheld console packs a punch.
Famed handheld gaming PC maker GPD has just teased the Win 5, the latest generation of its top-of-the-line handheld console, which features the powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395. Although we didn't see much in the video, thankfully, the YouTube channel The Phawx (PhawxTV) provided more details, revealing hardware specifications and a massive 80Wh external, removable battery.
GPD has no physical keyboard on the Win 5 gaming handheld, but it does have a built-in (and replaceable) battery. GPD offers battery backpacks with 80 Wh of capacity, as there is no internal battery on the Win 5 gaming handheld. The company has released videos showing that it takes a few seconds to replace the battery, but there's no confirmation on how much these battery packs will cost from GPD.
You can always use the power jack on the Win 5 gaming handheld, which connects to a 180W PSU that the company calls a PSU for AI PC.
Inside, the GPD Win 5 gaming handheld packs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 running at up to 2.9GHz, an XDNA 2 NPU for AI workloads with a unified memory design. The Win 5 gaming handheld supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and 96GB of that can be assignable to VRAM.
