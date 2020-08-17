Gotham Knights (WB Montreal)

rumors have been swirling for awhile now about a new Batman game dealing with the Court of Owls developed by WB Games Montreal...looks like it's now official via their Twitter account...look for the trailer to drop this weekend during the DC Fandome event...
https://twitter.com/WBGamesMTL/status/1295374870432407553?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1295374870432407553|twgr^&ref_url=https://www.pcgamer.com/warner-is-teasing-a-new-batman-game-again-reveal-could-happen-tomorrow/
https://twitter.com/WBGamesMTL/status/1295374870432407553?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1295374870432407553|twgr^&ref_url=https://www.pcgamer.com/warner-is-teasing-a-new-batman-game-again-reveal-could-happen-tomorrow/
Last edited: