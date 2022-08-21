Got this 8 TB SSD NVME for free - any good?

Someone gave me this for free - he works for WD. I don't know much about these type of drives -

Is this any good? Did I score a jackpot? Or is it crap?
It's not powered like a normal SSD.

No idea about these.

Worth adding to my rig or what?

Any way to hook this up with out having a free PCI slot?
 

