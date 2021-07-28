Got the water cooling bug again, Gigabyte Gaming OC

I thought when i built this computer i was just going to stick with air cooling, but playing new world and having all my fans go to max has me buying water cooling stuff again.
When the 3080's where just coming out there was not a lot of choice of what you could get, if it was in stock you grabbed it. so i ended up with a Gigabyte gaming oc, nothing wrong with the card, except none of the names in water blocks that i know of make one for this card. there are two china options, i chose https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002538065697.html?spm=a2g0s.12269583.0.0.7b3e217bLM1yy5 with the active back plate.
Anyone used it? reviews are sparse, i have seen a couple that have used Bykski and they seem happy.
Anyway, i have gone off the deep end with ordering parts with almost no research
Level 10 HT case
Corsair xr7 360 x2
TT D5 res/pump combo(mostly because of the mounting) x2
EK mono block (crosshair VIII)
Bitspower inline temp display x2
Various fitting, elbows and adapters.
there is more i am sure yet.
Going with dual loop, not because it needs it, but i have always wanted to try that and the GPU water block might not be here for a while yet and its the cpu fan driving me nuts. (be Quiet dark rock 4)
and maybe future maintenance ease.
The case is a done deal, so it may be the worse case in the world to do this with, but i really like the looks of it and have already bought it
One complaint i see is that the full glass sides can leave messy wires on display, but i was thinking of painting the glass on the inside back left to hide that.
not a lot of build info out there for the level 10 ht, how badly have i screwed up?
