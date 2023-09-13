Got the itch all of a sudden... which ~41-45" 4k screen for work + some gaming?

Once upon a time I got all excited about 43" 4k monitors becoming reasonably affordable and went and got one. That was about 4 years ago. I've always been a junkie for real estate. I run a couple side screens in portrait along with the 43", and before that I had a 3x27" 1440p surround setup (7680x1440). More pixels than 4k, SLI (effectively) required at the time. Now for the first time in my life I don't want a bigger screen, and all of a sudden I have this itch to finally get adaptive sync and higher refresh. I'm not a real hardcore gamer and mostly play single player RPGs and strategy games. No MMOs and nothing competitive. I will, however, be using this screen for work. My personal desktop and work issued laptop share a desk and displays. I work from home 2-3 days a week, usually 3, but it varies depending on what I need to do. At any rate most of my use of this screen will be non-gaming. I write code for a living, and I'm a big fan of usable real estate for text. I'm looking for something close in size to what I have. A little bigger or smaller is ok, but I don't want a 48" or 32" so I stuck 41-45 in the thread title. Basically just 4k res with scaling off and reasonably close to 100dpi. Also needs to have an anti-glare coating and at least one DisplayPort 1.4 or better input. I've been looking at OLEDs and regular LED monitors. The OLEDs are of course a lot more $ and I'm a little worried about getting burn-in from work use. I'm ok with paying $1500 for an OLED but I'll expect it to last longer than an LED that costs a lot less.