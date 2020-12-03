Got the 3070 today should I step-up?

If you're in for a story read below, otherwise go to the red
Well I went to bed last night thinking I'd purchase Nicksterr 3070 for my brother's rig because it's a great deal for a great card, but I said hey why not just try Microcenter for the 1000th time. Woke up at 7am got to Microcenter at 8:20am and there were already 70 people ahead of me. I heard that they had 100 3060tis there yesterday so I figured I'd roll the dice and worst case scenario I could snag one of those. Guy in front of me is buying a card for his 12 year old son so that made the time move by fast! It's 8:45 and now all the sudden there's about 40 people behind me as well. At this point my peak curiosity sets in and I'm wondering how long people have been waiting. The front of the line was there at 2AM!!!! The middle of the line was there at 4AM!!!! What?>?>?>?
Anyways, they finally let people in and as people are walking out with their 3080 and 3090 I'm like oh man will I be able to snag a 3080 that I literally cannot afford? Right before I walk in and the associate is spraying hand sanitizer on everyone's hands they say no more 3080s! WTF!!! I'm about to walk in! Anymore 3070s????
I walk in the door and I say do you have anymore 3070s and the guy says, yes you're the last one.
LAST ONE !
I GOT THE LAST 3070!
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING, 08G-P5-3755-KR, 8GB GDDR6, iCX3 Cooling, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate
Life is good.
Now do I just give my brother my 1080 and do EVGA step up for the 3080 FTW3 Ultra or make him go to Microcenter tomorrow and get another card so he can have the 3070 and I can sell my 1080 here????
