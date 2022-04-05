IceDigger
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2001
- Messages
- 11,521
Got some weird free networking equipment, will this help me selling it and getting a 10gb home network?
Any idea what the best way to reset these things to factory defaults? Any special licensing that can/can't be removed.
Help a guy out with a 10GB dream of his home network....
3x Peplink Balance 380
2x Brocade 300
1x Cisco Catalyst 2960G
1x Cisco Meraki MS42
2x Cisco Meraki MS220-48
1x Cisco Meraki MS220-24p
2x Cisco Meraki MX100
I like cocaine too!
Any idea what the best way to reset these things to factory defaults? Any special licensing that can/can't be removed.
Help a guy out with a 10GB dream of his home network....
3x Peplink Balance 380
2x Brocade 300
1x Cisco Catalyst 2960G
1x Cisco Meraki MS42
2x Cisco Meraki MS220-48
1x Cisco Meraki MS220-24p
2x Cisco Meraki MX100
I like cocaine too!