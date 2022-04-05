Got some weird free networking equipment, will this help me selling it and getting a 10gb home network?

Any idea what the best way to reset these things to factory defaults? Any special licensing that can/can't be removed.

Help a guy out with a 10GB dream of his home network....

3x Peplink Balance 380
2x Brocade 300
1x Cisco Catalyst 2960G
1x Cisco Meraki MS42
2x Cisco Meraki MS220-48
1x Cisco Meraki MS220-24p
2x Cisco Meraki MX100

Misc Networking.jpg
 
I'd do some ebay completed sale searches and see how much they fetch used as that's all enterprise equipment that will still have some value. I'd also look into trading it outright for some 10Gb stuff.

As far as resetting, you'll need to read up on each individual piece. Or just discount them heavily and someone that knows what they're doing will get a bargain. :)
 
