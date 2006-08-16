Got my Westinghouse LVM-37W3 37" 1080p display today!

Details:
» HDTV monitor (no built-in TV tuner of any type)
» 37" flat-panel LCD screen (measured diagonally)
» 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio
» 1920 x 1080 pixels
» ultra-fast pixel response time (8 ms and 8 bit Super MVA panel made by Chi-Mei)
» 1000:1 contrast ratio
» 176°(H) x 176°(V) viewing angle
» Picture-in-Picture for 2 video sources (inset)
» built-in stereo speakers (10 watts x 2, plus a 10-watt woofer)
» remote control
» 6 A/V inputs, including:
 1 composite video
 1 S-video
 2 component video (accepts 1080i/720p/480p/480i signals)
 2 DVI digital video inputs (accepts signals up to 1080p)
 1 HDMI digital audio/video input (accepts signals up to 1080p)
» PC input: analog RGB (D-Sub 15-pin  accepts signals up to 1080p)
» detachable stand (stand "footprint" is 23-1/8"W x 7-3/4"D)
» wall-mountable (bracket not included)
» 37-1/4"W x 23-7/8"H x 4-7/8"D (26"H x 7-3/4"D on stand)
» weight: 43 lbs. (without stand)

UPDATE: Thanks to Claudione314 we now have a FAQ:

FAQ for the Westinghouse LVM-37w3 1080p LCD Monitor
Scroll down to see the answers to these most frequently asked questions:

Where should I buy this monitor?
Retailers are best in terms of return policy, service, warranty, etc., but you wont find this monitor at BestBuy or CircuitCity unless in special circumstances. Mwave.com and Newegg.com are among the best online vendors that carry it, but they have no return policy and if its DOA you must ship it back to Westinghouse at your expense. A reputable e-tailer with a return policy is Crutchfield.com, but they do not carry the 37w3 right now. They still sell the 42 version, though.

What is a good price?
Usually around $1100-1200 and that may or may not include shipping. Best deal right now is $999 + S&H. In the past there have been deals as low as $979 shipped and even $799 on Black Friday. Know that the 37w3 performs at least on par with most $1500-ish brand 37 LCDs. I got it for $1199 shipped (with return policy) and it was a good deal.

What kind of desk do I need?
Do NOT sit a $1000+ monitor on a flimsy plastic or thin wooden desk. Many people on this thread got the Ikea Jerker and its perfect. If youre a college student, the desk in your room is most likely okay, as dorm furniture is usually thick and resistant. Any wooden desk thats at least an inch thick will most likely have no problems. I wouldnt even try plastic and light aluminum.

Can I wall mount it?
Of course! There are many good brackets, and Westinghouse sells their own: the MT80 and the MT150 can both mount the 37w3. People on this thread like tilting mounting brackets from Monoprice.com, that are high quality and relatively inexpensive.

What inputs does this monitor have?
The 37w3 has the following inputs:
l 1 S-video
l 1 composite
l 1 HDMI: 1080p
l 2 DVI: 1080p (+ RCA audio)
l 1 VGA analog D-Sub: 1080p (+ audio jack)
l 2 component: 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i (also 1080p for Xbox 360 games)
The HD inputs accept true 1080p signals instead of just upscaling them to 1080p, which is quite good. Not all 1080p TVs will accept full-HD 1080p signals, but this monitor does.

Is there any ghosting/blurring on this monitor?
8 milliseconds is acceptable for gaming. 10-12 ms is usually too high, and 6 ms and below is perfect. Only a small number of people have had problems with an 8 ms response time. Most users report no ghosting or minimal ghosting. Under Windows theres minor page tearing while moving open windows around.

Is this monitor too big? Too small?
It really depends on your intended use and viewing distance. The 37w3 is usually not a good living room screen and best fits a bedroom or an office.
See this chart: http://www.crutchfieldadvisor.com/ISEO-rgbtcspd/learningcenter/home/tv_faq.html#2
Or this, for experts: http://www.myhometheater.homestead.com/viewingdistancecalculator.html
For the 37w3, computer use from 3-4 feet is just fine, but the text is sharp even from a foot away. For console gaming, TV, HDTV, DVD, HD DVD, and Blu-Ray movies7 or 8 feet is optimal.

Is this monitor good for general PC use?
This monitor was clearly designed for PC use and gaming due to its high but not insane resolution. Video cards a couple generations old (say, upwards of ATi 9800 and nVidia FX5700) can manage 1920x1080 resolution. That allows you to have two documents side-by-side at 100% zoom. If your eyesight is not the best and/or if you plan to use this for a living room media center, you may want to look at 720p models instead, as they will provide bigger text.

Is this monitor good for PC games?
Its perfect at 1920x1080 from 3-4 feet away. Even 1280x720 it looks decent enough (but not under Windows). Of course, you need a good video card to play newer games at 1080p. An nVidia GeForce 8800GTS (around $350) will play all current games at 1080p and details maxed out, including Oblivion and FEAR. An 8800GTX ($500+) should also let you play the upcoming Crysis. SLI configurations may even be overkill for now. Budget gamers shouldnt expect to get 1920x1080 from their cards. You should never go below a 7800 or X1900 if you want that resolution at decent frame rates.

Whats all this stuff about the PS3 handshaking issue?
Its a problem with the PS3, not the monitor. The HDMI copy protection system embedded in the PS3 makes the picture on screen flicker every couple of seconds, which is of course unacceptable. This happens on several monitors and TVs.
See this video: http://www.popularmechanics.com/blogs/technology_news/4212161.html
Thankfully, the 1.8 firmware on recent 37-w3 models have solved this, but Sony is still expected to patch the issue on their hardware. If your monitor has firmware 1.8 or more recent, you shouldnt have a problem.

What is the difference between models? (w1, w2, w3)
LVM-37w1  1080p, 12ms response time, gray bezel, NTSC tuner (no HDTV tuner)
LVM-37w2  720p, 8ms response time, black-gray bezel, NTSC+HDTV tuners
LVM-37w3  1080p, 8ms response time, black-gray bezel, no tuner
All three have the same contrast, brightness, viewing angles, speakers, etc. The w1 is a normal TV with HD capability. The w2 is a pure HDTV, best choice for TV buffs but not for computer/gaming. The w3 is just a monitor and the best overall, but it requires an external tuner for TV. The w2 and the w3 look identical and differ only in resolution. Sometimes you see the w1 at BestBuy, but chances are theyll have it connected to a crappy source to make you buy Sonys and Samsungs, so take that into account.

What do numbers such as 480, 720, and 1080 mean?
Its the vertical lines of resolution. You know how computer monitors some time ago were set at 800x600 or 1024x768...? Well, 600 and 768 are the vertical lines. It means theres 600 or 768 pixels one on top of the other. The 37w3 is 1080p, which means its resolution is 1920x1080. The p means progressive, so in 480p there are physically 480 vertical rows of pixels and theyre all filled. The i means interlaced, so 480i actually has only 270 lines, which are then filled in an interlaced way to display a higher-res signal.

How will normal TV look on this monitor?
It depends on your expectations. Surely worse than HD, but... duh! Seriously: it looks on par with other LCD or plasma HD screens, which were not designed for SD in the first place. Solution: sit 7-8 feet away and SDTV looks almost as good as on any old tube TV.

How will ________ look on this monitor?
l Standard TV is 480i, which is the lowest-quality source commonly used today. On a 1080p TV it looks blurry and not well defined, but sit farther (7-8 feet) and its more than acceptable.
l DVDs are 480p. With a good upscaler they will look great. Good upscalers are Oppo products, some Sonys and Toshibas, and the built-in DVD player in the Xbox 360.
l Consoles such as PS2, Xbox, and Wii output a 480p signal that doesnt look too great, but good enough when viewed from a distance (at least 6-7 feet) and certainly much better than they would on an old tube TV.
l HD broadcasts are either 720p or 1080i and will look stellar on this monitor. When you sit 6-7 feet away for TV use as you should, 720p and 1080i look practically alikeboth awesome.
l HD DVD and Blu-Ray are either 1080i or 1080p and will of course look best. However, since this is a relatively small monitor for 1080p, dont expect a huge picture quality increase. It will look much better than regular DVD and youll go WOW!, but on a 60 TV youd go WTF-WOW!! The cheapest solution for HD DVD is the $189 HD DVD player add-on for Xbox 360, which works great through VGA and can also be connected to your PC.
l Xbox 360 and PS3 can stream a 1080p signal. Its default for the PS3 through HDMI, and it requires the November 2006 update for the Xbox 360 through VGA or component (best to get Monster cables or other high-quality stuff: no sense in going cheap with a 1080p thing on your hands). No issues are reported with 360 use. For PS3 use, see the respective section.
 
There's some crazy ghosting or something on some of the pictures. Is it noticable when playing the game?
 
Skyviper said:
There's some crazy ghosting or something on some of the pictures. Is it noticable when playing the game?
Click to expand...


Nah that's not ghosting, it's the camera that does that. Like I said above, there is no noticeable ghosting with this display.
 
hrmm pictures of the game doesnt really do the monitor justice IMO. lets see pictures of it on ur desk or somthing. games all look the same on monitors.
 
Ryle said:
hrmm pictures of the game doesnt really do the monitor justice IMO. lets see pictures of it on ur desk or somthing. games all look the same on monitors.
Click to expand...


Yeah I know, my camera is an old piece of crap thats why. These pics are just to get an idea of what the display can do. It looks far better in person than the pics. I'll try to get some better ones tomorrow, gonna play some BF2 for now.
 
I'm selling my hardly used Westy 37" for $800 + shipping. Still has warranty on it. Great monitor
 
SixFootDuo said:
I'm selling my hardly used Westy 37" for $800 + shipping. Still has warranty on it. Great monitor
Click to expand...


W1 or W3? Slider, it was $1500 shipped.
 
I got my w3 about 5 months ago when they first came out, It is still the most amazing monitor out there. I've got all my game systems plugged into it, 360, xbox, gamecube and ps2. It looks amazing for games and movies are just flawless expecially since my 360 upscales movies to slightly above 720p. I can't wait for the 1080p HD-DVD addon for the 360 so I can enjoy movies on this baby in its full 1080p glory :D
 
I really really want this monitor since there's really no viable LCD solution in the 27" - 37" range that has all the inputs along wirh the resolution I've been looking for. My only problem is that I live in Germany now and I can't find anyone that will ship this monitor to me. :(
 
I think i'm going to be getting the 32" version for my room, (I think 37" may be too big) but i'll be using it as a TV hooked up to an HD box. Pretty much everyone has positive experiences with these monitors, and their a great value also.

Congrats on your purchase. What are you powering that beast with?
 
Aldur said:
I got my w3 about 5 months ago when they first came out, It is still the most amazing monitor out there. I've got all my game systems plugged into it, 360, xbox, gamecube and ps2. It looks amazing for games and movies are just flawless expecially since my 360 upscales movies to slightly above 720p. I can't wait for the 1080p HD-DVD addon for the 360 so I can enjoy movies on this baby in its full 1080p glory :D
Click to expand...

Sorry to burst your bubble but the xbox360 doesn't up-scale DVDs.
It's still 480P.
 
Charmed604 said:
Sorry to burst your bubble but the xbox360 doesn't up-scale DVDs.
It's still 480P.
Click to expand...


No it not, whit VGA Cable, the X360 upconverts everything to 720p :p
 
SixFootDuo said:
I'm selling my hardly used Westy 37" for $800 + shipping. Still has warranty on it. Great monitor
Click to expand...

Where do you live? I have display issues. I kept a 2405FPW for like a month. Some people love it. i wanted it off my desk. :(
 
DouglasteR said:
No it not, whit VGA Cable, the X360 upconverts everything to 720p :p
Click to expand...

Are you sure?
I connect mine via component set to 720P. When playing DVD movies, I check the status, it says 480P.

Anyways, I doubt it makes much of a difference. I play DVDs through my HTPC and i can't see much of a difference as it is supposedly upscaled.

OK nevermind.
After the spring update, it is upscaled via VGA only.
Shame..
 
I was looking at the 42" and there appeared to be some noticable banding. How about the 37"?
 
texuspete00 said:
I was looking at the 42" and there appeared to be some noticable banding. How about the 37"?
Click to expand...

No banding on the 37", it seems to be a problem limited to the 42" only.
 
kuyaglen said:
wait a minute...the Mec Eryx is green?
Click to expand...

It probably looks more green than it should be in my shot because I turned up the saturation settings in the catalyst control center. It's a bad habit but I got addicted to doing it ever since I owned an nVidia card and discovered DV.
 
Here's a pic of the hardocp page, my camera sucks so this is the best I could get. The glow on the right hand of the screen is glare from the sun.

normal_Westy%20037.jpg
 
Also, with the 16:9 aspect ratio instead of the normal 16:10 for computer widescreen, is there any problem setting the right resolution in any games? You only have BF2 screens, have you tried HL2 or CSS?
 
DepTi said:
Also, with the 16:9 aspect ratio instead of the normal 16:10 for computer widescreen, is there any problem setting the right resolution in any games? You only have BF2 screens, have you tried HL2 or CSS?
Click to expand...
all source games have the option of 16:10 16:9 4:3 in video options.

some games you gotta manually edit .ini files and such to get it going at your preferred res, most of the time streching the image some just like BF2 in widescreen.
 
Congrates on the screen .

I expect a royalty check of $11.03 shortly. You have used the "Got My" title which is a registered trade mark for a Franchise that I own ,........ Make the check out to Convergence Technologies and thank you for promoting the "Got My" Franchise :p ;)
 
jacuzz1 said:
Congrates on the screen .

I expect a royalty check of $11.03 shortly. You have used the "Got My" title which is a registered trade mark for a Franchise that I own ,........ Make the check out to Convergence Technologies and thank you for promoting the "Got My" Franchise :p ;)
Click to expand...


Haha well the moneys in the mail, hope you accept monopoly dollars!


DepTi said:
Also, with the 16:9 aspect ratio instead of the normal 16:10 for computer widescreen, is there any problem setting the right resolution in any games? You only have BF2 screens, have you tried HL2 or CSS?
Click to expand...


16:9 works in just as many games as 16:10 does from my experience and CSS/HL2 both support 16:9. Like Ryle said, you can edit .ini files in other games to get 16:9 support if they don't have it built in like BF2.
 
Here's some more pics someone at AVS forums put up today. I watched Serenity in 1080i last night and it was GORGEOUS--I was blown away at how awesome the colors were and how bright the picture was.

5ba6f64263f5a5bb272daa6f8c41d565-.jpg

392a79c913eef0284f5b6d147db906bb-.jpg

85cb438a2a2e55c807ea732ebe9b1fbb-.jpg
 
damnit i keep finding myself going back to this monitor!!! I just dont have the cash i need saved up for it yet. ARGH

I was just about ready to order the nec 20wmgx2 (and go pick up an xbox360 +madden07) and use that monitor setup for my PC/hdtv/gaming....

now im back to thinking about saving for a ps3...SUCH CONFUSION.


All this talk about all these lcd 'computer' monitors not scaling correctly and such...it seems like the westy is the only way to go, since its not 16:10 but the appropriate 16:9. This thing will just look sooo damn big on my desk!

ugh. settle on a smaller lcd (nec) that still has the inputs and have cash left over to put aside for the ps3, or just wait even longer for the ps3 and get the westy...

1000 saved, 700ish to go.

I was going to get mine through crutchfield too... did you get the 3yr warranty?
 
thenixhex311 said:
damnit i keep finding myself going back to this monitor!!! I just dont have the cash i need saved up for it yet. ARGH

I was just about ready to order the nec 20wmgx2 (and go pick up an xbox360 +madden07) and use that monitor setup for my PC/hdtv/gaming....

now im back to thinking about saving for a ps3...SUCH CONFUSION.


All this talk about all these lcd 'computer' monitors not scaling correctly and such...it seems like the westy is the only way to go, since its not 16:10 but the appropriate 16:9. This thing will just look sooo damn big on my desk!

ugh. settle on a smaller lcd (nec) that still has the inputs and have cash left over to put aside for the ps3, or just wait even longer for the ps3 and get the westy...

1000 saved, 700ish to go.

I was going to get mine through crutchfield too... did you get the 3yr warranty?
Click to expand...


Nope because their warranty isn't available for California residents. I'm going to get mine seperately through repairmasters. Get the Westy, you won't regret it! You can get the PS3 later down the road.
 
Looks awesome! I'm seriously tempted...

So response time is good, viewing angles are good, contrast/brightness/etc is good.

Any input lag?

Any image persistence (burn-in) issues?

Dead pixels? (It would suck to get a stuck pixel with such a large dot pitch)

What's it like using such a beast as a computer monitor? Do you just sit back about four feet from it or something?
 
SixFootDuo said:
I'm selling my hardly used Westy 37" for $800 + shipping. Still has warranty on it. Great monitor
Click to expand...

Really? Anything wrong with it or just not pleased? Where are you located?
 
WATobin said:
Looks awesome! I'm seriously tempted...

So response time is good, viewing angles are good, contrast/brightness/etc is good.

Any input lag?

Any image persistence (burn-in) issues?

Dead pixels? (It would suck to get a stuck pixel with such a large dot pitch)

What's it like using such a beast as a computer monitor? Do you just sit back about four feet from it or something?
Click to expand...


Response time is fantastic, I just got done playing an hour of Point of Existence (mod for BF2) and there was no ghosting at all. The contrast/brightness/color saturation are perfect though I do wish it could've had 1600:1 contrast but the 1000:1 works great and the blacks look fantastic. Viewing angles are pretty good as well but could be a bit better.

There is no input lag at all with this monitor and no burn-in issues that I've observed. I had a stuck pixel for a little bit but it went away on it's own so right now I don't have any issues *knock on wood*. Using this thing as a monitor is a joy and I only sit about 2 feet back from it and it doesn't strain my eyes at all.
 
