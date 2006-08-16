Got my Westinghouse LVM-37W3 37" 1080p display today!

damnit i keep finding myself going back to this monitor!!! I just dont have the cash i need saved up for it yet. ARGH



I was just about ready to order the nec 20wmgx2 (and go pick up an xbox360 +madden07) and use that monitor setup for my PC/hdtv/gaming....



now im back to thinking about saving for a ps3...SUCH CONFUSION.





All this talk about all these lcd 'computer' monitors not scaling correctly and such...it seems like the westy is the only way to go, since its not 16:10 but the appropriate 16:9. This thing will just look sooo damn big on my desk!



ugh. settle on a smaller lcd (nec) that still has the inputs and have cash left over to put aside for the ps3, or just wait even longer for the ps3 and get the westy...



1000 saved, 700ish to go.



I was going to get mine through crutchfield too... did you get the 3yr warranty?