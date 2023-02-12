Got a used RTX 2060 Super, just want to make sure these stress tests check out

I got a HP OEM RTX 2060 Super. Since this is going in an older Dell system anyway I was preferring to try to get a smaller card like this to make sure it will fit (And as a bonus the 8-pin connector is on the side like the current card in the Dell is instead of the top which I wasn't sure I would have the clearance for) and OC capability was not a big concern since I will likely be CPU-limited by the Xeon 2667v2 in it anyway.



Specifically the GPU looks like this:





GPU-Z seems to verify all the specs appear correctly:





Although looking the card up on TechPowerup just gives me something generic... and the wrong number of output ports:





Anyway, so first thing I did was run Furmark for 30 minutes to see if there are any issues. So far so good it seems, but I am not certain on my core clocks and temps:







I heard that the card should be hitting 100% load, but the load is at 96% and stays there. Also the memory is running at max clock speed but the GPU core is going between 1440 and 1475, mostly staying at 1455. That is the base speed... but not the boost speed. I also noticed that the temperature pretty quickly rose to 80C and stays there. I tried looking up what normal temperatures are and I saw someone mention max is 88C but I am not certain if that was accurate.



Is this normal behavior for a Furmark test? Or is this card thermal throttling? Wouldn't be too big a surprise considering the compact one-fan design, but the TechPowerup page says it should be able to go a bit faster on the GPU core. I would replace the pads and paste, but I can't find any specifics on this exact model card to know how to correctly take it apart and what pads I would need, I don't have any on hand. Plus since it's a 2019 card would it even be time yet to replace the pads/paste? I recently re-pasted/padded my old EVGA GTX1070 (Mostly due to that VRM overheating defect) but even the paste on that old thing was not dried out.



Also tried MSI Kombustor's stress test (Not even sure which option to choose as there are a lot), I didn't see it mention my GPU's clock speeds but with the default test it also had the temps hover around 81C and load was at 98%. TDP was varying between 96% and 106%, sometimes dips to lower or a spike to 108%.



So far it SEEMS to be operating like it should although it doesn't appear to be boosting (No idea if that's an OEM lockout or thermal throttling) but I wanted to make sure. Also, all of these seem mostly designed to stress the GPU core, is there any good software to stress test the VRAM to make sure it's operating fine? I tried looking for a list of such applications but they suggested software like Furmark or Kombustor which did not seem close to using all of my VRAM (Kombustor specifically mentioned only using 2GB) and the others all seemed to be random old applications from a decade or more ago and even had broken links, and when I tried them they only tested half of my VRAM.



Two things that do worry me so far though. 3dMark's Stress Tests all failed (and by failed I don't mean they crashed or artifacted, but gave me a "Not Passed" score) at around 95%, 3DMark's Stress Tests generally expect a 97% or more for passing. I know these tests are for framerate stability, so I don't know if this is because OEM cards are more likely to have instable frames from their lowered cooling/TDPs or if this is not normal, or even something to be worried about. And another is that the Port Royal benchmark had parts where the shadows would stutter/jitter. This did worryingly look like something wrong, but what's weird is that it was not random, they always happened in the same place in the same way.



I posted a video of it here:





The timestamps where it jitters are in the description.