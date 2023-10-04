Got a Record on Time Spy (RX7800XT+12600K)

I was playing around with OCing my RX7800XT SL and 3DMark last night, and I guess I set a record along the way:
I noticed it said "Legendary" when I did it, but assumed that was just a random title they tossed on higher scores. It is a specific combo of video card with a 12600K, so pretty narrow range. But a pretty common CPU, too.
The run itself:
And I guess I actually hold the top 3 spots with this combination (I just want to eek over that 20K mark, so I've run a few times):
So, like, do I get a medal, or a big belt, or what...?
-bZj
