Got a Record on Time Spy (RX7800XT+12600K)

D

Down8

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2003
Messages
3,181
I was playing around with OCing my RX7800XT SL and 3DMark last night, and I guess I set a record along the way:
Screenshot 2023-10-04 000725_ed.png

I noticed it said "Legendary" when I did it, but assumed that was just a random title they tossed on higher scores. 🤷‍♂️ It is a specific combo of video card with a 12600K, so pretty narrow range. But a pretty common CPU, too.

The run itself:
Screenshot 2023-10-04 074832_ed.png


And I guess I actually hold the top 3 spots with this combination (I just want to eek over that 20K mark, so I've run a few times):
Screenshot 2023-10-04 075148_ed.png


So, like, do I get a medal, or a big belt, or what...?

-bZj
 
Down8 said:
I was playing around with OCing my RX7800XT SL and 3DMark last night, and I guess I set a record along the way:
View attachment 603273
I noticed it said "Legendary" when I did it, but assumed that was just a random title they tossed on higher scores. 🤷‍♂️ It is a specific combo of video card with a 12600K, so pretty narrow range. But a pretty common CPU, too.

The run itself:
View attachment 603274

And I guess I actually hold the top 3 spots with this combination (I just want to eek over that 20K mark, so I've run a few times):
View attachment 603275

So, like, do I get a medal, or a big belt, or what...?

-bZj
Click to expand...
Sadly, you don't get anything but the knowledge that, for your specific setup, things are working well above the average. :) One of the many reasons I like 3Dmark though, great way to compare your performance with extremely similar hardware.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top