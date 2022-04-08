Google's Unbelievable Level of Incompetence in dealing with a Pixel Warranty Issue

I purchased a brand new unlocked Pixel 5A for my wife when it released. It was activated using a Verizon based MVNO utilizing the Verizon network. About a month ago, it started to exhibit signs of failure and the screen wouldn't turn on even though the phone appeared to be responsive. There was no damage to the phone.



First, I took it to the Google authorized uBreakiFix near me for warranty work. They confirmed the phone was within the warranty and ultimately replaced the motherboard of the phone at no cost. Great. Thanks for the service. Here's where things started to go south... The replacement motherboard has a new IMEI number (understandable). The new motherboard replacement comes from their "Google Fi" version of the phone and is not whitelisted by Verizon even though the phone is unlocked. Any attempts to activate it are met with "this device is not compatible with our network", etc. I called back the uBreakiFix (who were actually very helpful). They told me that the only part they are able to receive from Google is the "Google Fi" motherboard. They don't separate out the regular "unlocked" vs. "Google Fi." They told me to contact Google directly to assist me with warranty work.



Second, I jump through the hoops on the Google repair website. I explain the issue and they issue me an RMA number. I wrote a detailed letter describing the problem and included it in the box with the phone. I gave them the old IMEI number. I gave them the new number, and I explained EXACTLY what the problem was. They sent me back my phone untouched and said there was no problem with it.



Third, I got on their customer service chat and explained AGAIN exactly what the problem was. I told them that the phone is physically functional, but it won't activate on Verizon. The problem was escalated to a 2nd tier and they approved a device replacement. I sent the phone in and they sent me a new one. The phone I get back has an IMEI that is not compatible with Verizon AGAIN.



All I want is a regular UNLOCKED phone back that is compatible with Verizon like the original phone I ordered. I don't think my expectation is too high here. I don't know where the fault lies with the whitelisting process. Sounds like Google sends them a list of unlocked IMEIs and they are added to the database. Certain ones of their phones don't seem to make it to the whitelist because they are sold for "Google Fi" purposes which doesn't use Verizon. There really should be a way to add phones to Verizon's whitelist.