Oh I'm aware that it doesn't use much power - a factor that makes it a useful addition when intended for use, but one that makes it more concerning if cannot be controlled or not without very granular process management inspection; you're not likely to be aware of a process drinking power excessively or or other signs that something unintended is happening. If its simply an efficient power delivery option for BLE, sequestering power to act as a beacon for an extended duration when it is turned on and certain other features are enabled that's fine, but if it cannot be disabled with ease and the various software/firmware/hardware for its use and control are not openly accessible, that's not acceptable.



Even if its just 100 meters or so, its an issue of networking. The article mentions that Apple and Samsung's trackers that work similar ways (unsure if they have the same sort of hardware the Pixel does to sustain the tracking hours after power down or not, but I am guessing that as far as the beacon BLE functionality its all very similar) that involve "large networks of other people's devices to detect yours" . Even if its just 10-100 meters, think of all the people you pass, all the people they pass and the huge amount of information that can be gleaned from this sort of thing. If someone can shut down their phone before going to a protest, and for "several hours afterward" , the Pixel back up BLE broadcast is still pinging I AM HERE WHO ARE YOU THANK YOU MAKING A LIST to every other device n the area, clearly you can see how it couldn't be desirable - and that's even before other sorts of geolocation from GPS to A-GPS cell tower triangulation, to WiFi etc..get invoved.



Its not a bad feature entirely but like anything else, it needs to be transparently and verifiably under the control of the user. Having phones that don't actually shut down when you think they do, or continue to broadcast certain tracking compatible features "for your convenience" without a verifiable way to disable them is not acceptable