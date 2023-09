More extracts from link above on this topic:





It’s remarkable to consider that if Microsoft—the world’s second-most-valuable company—wants to grow its paltry 3% share of search, 60% of the market isn’t on the table due to Google’s control over Android and most of the remainder requires tens of billions of placement fees per year.





one could argue that if Microsoft wants a large share in search and gaming and faces hundreds of billions in expenditures this decade to do so, it would be more cost-effective to build a new smartphone platform—or at least an Android fork.



(Imagine if Microsoft went to Samsung and other top Android OEMs, offering both greater revenue share than Google does with Search, as well as its suite of applications (e.g., Maps, Windows Store, Outlook IDs), for example?)



The required war chest would be enormous—but so too is spending $30–40B a year for 30% share of iOS search, and the upside from smartphone displacement is far larger.