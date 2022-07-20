Google Voice "unstable network" error over wifi

I'm really at a loss as to what to do with my Google Voice service. I've been using it for over a decade. Mostly on android but also on iOS.



In the last couple weeks, only over WiFi, I keep getting "unstable network" errors while making calls and the call audio is severely delayed. This, like I said, is very new. Mobile data calls are fine. I can do google voice calls from my laptop with no issue.



I'm using a OnePlus 8 (I've had it for two years). Completely up to date. I uninstalled and re-installed google voice on my phone to no avail.



Unfortunately my main number I've had since 2002 is my Google voice number. It's tough to have your primary number, on your only phone, have constant issues.



Anyone dealt with this before?