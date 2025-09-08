Google Tells Court 'Open Web is Already in Rapid Decline' After Execs Claimed It Was Thriving

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,365
"The admission appeared in Google's response to a divestiture proposal, arguing that breaking up the company would accelerate the decline and harm publishers dependent on open-web display advertising revenue. Google's VP of Global Ads Dan Taylor has since clarified the company was referring specifically to open-web display advertising, not the entire open web."
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...d-decline-after-execs-claimed-it-was-thriving
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...d-decline-after-execs-claimed-it-was-thriving