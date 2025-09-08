  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Google Tells Court 'Open Web is Already in Rapid Decline' After Execs Claimed It Was Thriving

"The admission appeared in Google's response to a divestiture proposal, arguing that breaking up the company would accelerate the decline and harm publishers dependent on open-web display advertising revenue. Google's VP of Global Ads Dan Taylor has since clarified the company was referring specifically to open-web display advertising, not the entire open web."

Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...d-decline-after-execs-claimed-it-was-thriving
 
Google made it sound like the entire open web is in serious rapid decline. Although they later clarified that it's all about the ad revenue.
I think Google's statement is less about the web itself dying and more about Google trying to protect its grip on the ad business.
 
