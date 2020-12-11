cybereality
https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/10/22167303/cyberpunk-2077-ps5-console-google-stadiaIt may be hard to believe, but the Google Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077 may be the best way to play for most players right now. Unless you have a 20 or 30 Series Nvidia GPU or comparable AMD card or you were lucky enough to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S, this game will not be performing anywhere close to how it was designed to. That means going the cloud gaming route is a surprisingly viable option if you’re concerned about performance and you also want the added benefits Stadia provides, like playing across multiple devices and not having to download the game or any subsequent updates to get right to playing.
I just went and played the first hour of cyberpunk on Stadia and it was actually alright.
Granted, it looked more like a video stream than a real-time game, but it was totally playable.
Surely, if you have a newer computer, this won't match the graphics (especially with RT and HDR, etc.) but it delivers more of a "console quality" experience.