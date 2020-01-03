Google Stadia Port Troubles Blamed on the Linux Kernel Scheduler

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/google-stadia-port-issues-linux-kernel If anyone cares more about millisecond-long delays than gamers, it's developers. They know a millisecond can make a big difference in how a game plays. That's bad news for Google Stadia because devs recently claimed an issue with the Linux kernel scheduler can lead to issues in games ported to the platform. A developer named Malte Skarupke publicized the problem on Monday. Skarupke explained how he became aware of the issue and his efforts to address it in a blog post (shout-out to Phoronix for spotting the post).