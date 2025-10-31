Google Shows Off Prototype Android XR Glasses From Extended Magic Leap Deal

erek
"Magic Leap and Google will show an AI glasses prototype at FII that will serve as a prototype and reference design for the Android XR ecosystem. The demo shows how Magic Leap's technology, integrated with Google's Raxium microLED light engine, brings digital content seamlessly into the world. The prototypes worn on stage illustrate how comfortable, stylish smart eyewear is possible and the video showed the potential for users to stay present in the real world while tapping into the knowledge and functionality of multimodal AI.
During the presentation, text on the nearby screens suggests that Magic Leap is mainly working with Google on the technology here, rather than bringing its own glasses to market. Magic Leap further hints at this in its press release, calling itself "an AR ecosystem partner" focused on "supporting global technology leaders that want to enter the AR market and accelerate the production of AR glasses.""
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...roid-xr-glasses-from-extended-magic-leap-deal
