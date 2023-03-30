Google reshuffles virtual assistant unit with focus on Bard A.I. technology

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Dec 19, 2005
- 8,861
More focus on AI
“However, there's still a big question regarding how the technology can be used to generate revenue.
Executives have hinted at using it as a search product but Bard leads more recently tried to play down that use case to employees even as the company scrambled to respond to Microsoft's Bing Chat-GPT integration.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/29/goo...-assistant-follows-bard-launch-memo-says.html
