Google researchers discover 'Reptar,’ a new CPU vulnerability
Today, we’re detailing the findings of Reptar (CVE-2023-23583), a new CPU vulnerability that impacts several Intel desktop, mobile, and server CPUs. Google’s Information Security Engineering team reported the vulnerability to Intel, who disclosed the vulnerability today.
