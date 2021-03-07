Google replacing Google pay with... less functional, entirely different app with same name

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...repeats-all-the-same-mistakes-of-google-allo/
Google being Google.
if you have a balance and liked the convenience of Google pay, this is worth a read. Big changes to the service.
it no longer uses your actual Google account. It’s all app-based, website functionality will be gone. Etc.
You have until April 5 to either accept the change or find an alternative platform.
