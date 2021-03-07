Google replacing Google pay with... less functional, entirely different app with same name

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,684
Google wants that India money! Fortunately? I don’t have many friends/acquaintances still using Android. Most have gotten fed up with having to always tweak something and have all joined the Apple.

seriously though I get why Google’s making the changes, but it’s annoying, it would be one thing if they changed the app to remove the functions but transferred the accounts, but all new accounts too. That’s just bad management.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top