Google replaced the White Noise on Nest speakers so people can't sleep

In case you didn't know, Google Assistant devices like the Nest Hub can play white noise ambient sound to help you or your young ones get to sleep. However, multiple users have noticed that Google recently changed that to something that loops more frequently and has a muffled sound, according to 9to5Google. As a result, they and their infants and toddlers are apparently losing sleep over it.
"White noise" is among the 14 ambient noises available from Google Assistant, along with "babbling brook," "fireplace," "ocean" and others. You can play them for up to 12 hours if not disabled by a sleep timer, and the 2nd-gen Nest Hub has an "auto-off" feature that turns off the sound once you fall asleep.


https://www.engadget.com/google-cha...evices-and-users-are-not-happy-125022202.html
 
I think the majority of kids today spend hours on end on digital devices which is why they can't sleep.
 
scojer

You know what I use for white noise? A fan in the window. It cools the room AND creates "white noise"
Also the fan doesn't send what I say in my sleep back to Google... my phone does that.
 
