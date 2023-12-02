Google really changed Chrome

C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
21,432
The folders in my bookmarks are outlines now and there is a tab on the top left that shows recreantly closed web pages. Might come in handy I should see if I can disable it.
My current theme doesn't seem to compliment it good so using the default which is light blue it's like pastel.

The version is :
Chrome is up to date
Version 119.0.6045.200 (Official Build) (64-bit)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top