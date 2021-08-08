Google pulls time heist, robs Boreth; discovers a new phase of matter in the process.

https://www.techradar.com/news/google-announces-it-might-have-created-physics-breaking-time-crystals
https://www.zdnet.com/article/googl...voz-gZxU_V9ALTx6-g5MFE3AZli90cq9sz4q9Jal9Hruc
TLDR:
Awaiting peer review and confirmation from 3'rd party
Google "Time Crystals" represent both 1 and 0, and can switch states while seeming to violate the current known laws of Thermodynamics.
Supposedly very scalable and could be a major breakthrough for usable Quantum computers
