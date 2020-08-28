Google performed the first quantum simulation of a chemical reaction

Supreme [H]ardness
"Accurate electronic structure calculations are considered one of the most anticipated applications of quantum computing that will revolutionize theoretical chemistry and other related fields. Using the Google Sycamore quantum processor, Google AI Quantum and collaborators performed a variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) simulation of two intermediate-scale chemistry problems: the binding energy of hydrogen chains (as large as H12) and the isomerization mechanism of diazene (see the Perspective by Yuan). The simulations were performed on up to 12 qubits, involving up to 72 two-qubit gates, and show that it is possible to achieve chemical accuracy when VQE is combined with error mitigation strategies. The key building blocks of the proposed VQE algorithm are potentially scalable to larger systems that cannot be simulated classically."

https://www.newscientist.com/articl...st-quantum-simulation-of-a-chemical-reaction/
 
SticKx911

2[H]4U
I feel like that was written in English, but I didn't understand much of that.

Google doing scientific firsts is surprising though. Too bad they'll stop trying when they've reached 70% of their real goal than just drop it and move on like every thing else they've done over the last decade.
 
