Google moving the data of its UK users to avoid strict EU privacy laws

Exclusive: Google users in UK to lose EU data protection - sources Google is planning to move its British users' accounts out of the control o...

The shift, prompted by Britain's exit from the EU, will leave the sensitive personal information of tens of millions with less protection and within easier reach of British law enforcement. The change was described to Reuters by three people familiar with its plans. Google intends to require its British users to acknowledge new terms of service including the new jurisdiction.

Google is not wasting any time to reap the benefits of the UK exiting the EU. They are planning to move the data of their UK users out from their EU HQ in Ireland (which remains a part of EU) to US juridistiction so they don't have to obey stritct privacy protection laws of the EU (such as GDPR) for UK users.