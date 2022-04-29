Google Map does not warn me on radar camera on their Android phone

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
https://support.google.com/maps/thread/9976079/how-do-i-turn-on-speed-camera-alerts?hl=en
according to this link, as long as "Speedometer" is on, they will warn me on radar camera
but the robot voice never say anything at those zone.
is there some setting you need on the robot voice?
because when I use "Here We Go" application on my phone, it DOES warn me, whereas Google map does not
