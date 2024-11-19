Google is turning Chrome OS into Android to compete with the iPad

To compete with the iPad, Google plans to push Android as its unified desktop OS.
TL;DR
While Google hasn’t publicly confirmed its intentions to turn Chrome OS into Android, it did mention back in June that Chrome OS would become more like Android by “embracing portions of the Android stack, like the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks.” Chrome OS already makes use of some Android tech, such as the operating system’s Bluetooth stack code-named “Fluoride,” so the announcement that it would start to use even more of Android came as no surprise. However, Google’s announcement didn’t tell the full story, as we’ve since discovered that not only is Google building a new version of Chrome for Android with extensions support but also a Terminal to run Linux apps on Android. The former is intended to achieve feature parity between Chrome for Android and Chrome OS, while the latter is intended to deliver a Crostini-like experience when Chromebooks transition to Android.
However, there are still a lot of things that Google has to do to achieve feature parity between Android and Chrome OS. The desktop windowing changes that Google is introducing in the first quarterly platform release of Android 15 are just the beginning, as Google is working on a huge number of new Android features including improved keyboard and mouse support, external monitor support, multiple desktops, and more. All of these changes, we’re told, are part of Google’s internal Android-on-laptop project, though they’ll also obviously benefit tablets like the upcoming Pixel Tablet 2.
- A source within Google has told Android Authority that Google plans to migrate Chrome OS fully over to Android.
- Google announced in June 2024 that Chrome OS would start using parts of Android’s tech stack, but we’ve now learned that the merger goes even deeper than previously thought.
- The reason for this shift is to better compete with the iPad and also make more effective use of development resources.
