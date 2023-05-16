Google is so desperate for iPhone owners to buy Pixel Fold that it'll pay top dollar for your old Apple phone​

Google is so desperate for iPhone owners to buy Pixel Fold that it'll pay top dollar for your old Apple phoneBy Oliver Haslam
Looking at Google's Pixel Fold and wishing that Apple would make its own iPhone bend in the middle? That isn't going to happen any time soon it seems, but Google is making it extremely tempting to jump ship and get that Pixel Fold instead of waiting.
Trading in your old iPhone for a brand-new Pixel Fold could be the way to go if you're keen to see what all the fuss is about, it seems. Google is offering some big trade-in values if you're carrying around a flagship iPhone — and it's paying so much that even the Pixel Fold's $1,799 asking price suddenly seems less daunting.