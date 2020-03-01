Google is allegedly not offering enough cash to make Stadia ports worthwhile

A report from Business Insider has shed light on why Stadia’s library looks like a virtual ghost town. According to a few developers that the publication spoke to, the root of the problem lies with money, or the lack of it
Another concern is Google’s history of product abandonment. Killed by Google – a site that compiles every app, service, and piece of hardware that’s been terminated by the company – has nearly 200 entries listed.
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/03/01/why-doesnt-stadia-have-many-games-because-google-isnt-paying-enough-says-developers/
Stadia fans may want to stay optimistic, however, as Google has promised that plenty of games are coming to the service this year.
“Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch,” wrote an employee on the official community blog.
