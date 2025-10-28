Google Investigates Weekslong Security Breach Involving Contractor

erek
“Google is currently investigating a significant security breach involving a contractor who systematically exfiltrated nearly 2,000 screenshots and sensitive internal files over several weeks in October 2025. The compromised data includes critical information about Google Play Store infrastructure, security guardrails, and protective systems that underpin one of the tech giant's most valuable revenue streams. This incident represents the latest chapter in a troubling pattern of insider threats that have plagued Google over the past decade, exposing vulnerabilities in contractor oversight and access management protocols.”
Source: https://www.theinformation.com/arti...eekslong-security-breach-involving-contractor
