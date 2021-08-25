Google has the money, why it doesn't reinvent Android Kernal System?

First of all this isn't an apple appreciation thread. I own iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both have the latest state of the art Mobile hardware.



But from my years of experience I found iOS more polished and smooth, I've been using iPhone since the days of 6s plus and even in the older devices with mediocre hardware its smooth and polished.



Don't get me wrong I like both the mobile operating system. When I use my Note 10 Lite which has Octa - Core processor and 8GB RAM i find it bit buggy and miss the smooth of iOS, no doubt the UI, Graphic are great.

I somehow feel that Android was designed in LINUX as opposed to UNIX in case of iOS and the fact that apps made in JAVA unnecessarily need more RAM to clear garbage collection. Once or twice a week I have to restart my device.



Google has the money, manpower and infrastructure, why don't they redesign Androids Kernal in UNIX to make it smooth and polished and efficient like iOS?