Google gets its way, bakes a user-tracking ad platform directly into Chrome

UnknownSouljer
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...tform-the-privacy-sandbox-launches-in-chrome/
Don't let Chrome's big redesign distract you from the fact that Chrome's invasive new ad platform, ridiculously branded the "Privacy Sandbox," is also getting a widespread rollout in Chrome today. If you haven't been following this, this feature will track the web pages you visit and generate a list of advertising topics that it will share with web pages whenever they ask, and it's built directly into the Chrome browser.
If you are still using Chrome and needed another reason to leave, to me this is it. Google has firmly planted its flag in the: “we will track and sell everything about you” business.
I suppose there will still be people who “don’t care”. But either way this is a definite loss for consumers.
