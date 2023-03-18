Google Fi - the pro-privacy service of Google, the anti-privacy company

OpenSource Ghost
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 169
Google Fi is pioneering Virtual Carrier Network (VNC), a VPN-like structure for cellular connections, but without requiring Google VPN - https://www.gstatic.com/fi/wormhole/whitepaper-a00cc4732620f382da5b7aac2bcb6905f970ba6b.pdf .
I believe it simply because of some insider knowledge about local LEA loving people with Google Accounts because such accounts make it easy for LEA to gather information, but they hate Google Fi cellular service with a passion because it makes it difficult for them to perform live location tracking of their targets. That white paper PDF file explain how and why is it so.
VNC is a cool concept. With the right provider, it could be the next step in making cellular activities more private and providing a secure infrastructure to SS7 protocol.
I believe it simply because of some insider knowledge about local LEA loving people with Google Accounts because such accounts make it easy for LEA to gather information, but they hate Google Fi cellular service with a passion because it makes it difficult for them to perform live location tracking of their targets. That white paper PDF file explain how and why is it so.
VNC is a cool concept. With the right provider, it could be the next step in making cellular activities more private and providing a secure infrastructure to SS7 protocol.
Last edited: