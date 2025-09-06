Google facing $425.7 million in damages for nearly a decade of improper smartphone snooping

Until we get more severe fines for stuff like this, they will just treat this like the cost of doing business.



$425.7 million is like a pittance compared to the ad revenue the personal data the collected generated over 10 years.



We need to revise laws and practices such that when a corporation is caught doing something they shouldn't:



1.) The minimum fines are equal to the estimated revenues the wrongdoing resulted in being able to collect PLUS damages as a penalty.



2.) The corporation is required to hand over any and all evidence such that responsible employees can be prosecuted. No more CEO's, executives and other employees avoiding personal prosecution by hiding behind corporate secrecy.



3.) And if the corporation fails to comply with the above, the government should have the power to wipe out all the investors, taking their shares, using the newfound voting power to collect that evidence anyway, and then selling the shares again to recoup costs.



Until we do the above, corporations will just keep doing shitty things, because the individuals will keep getting away with it, and the corporations will pay a $425.7M fine as a cost of business to make billions.



This right here is one of the biggest things that is broken with America. Wealthy corporations and the elites that run them lobbying against any laws what so ever that hold them accountable for violating the law. If we fix this, many other things will naturally fix themselves.



You can't have a society where anyone is above the law. When you do, everything falls apart.