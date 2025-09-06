  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Google facing $425.7 million in damages for nearly a decade of improper smartphone snooping

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,341
“The lawyers who filed the case had argued Google had used the data they collected off smartphones without users’ permission to help sell ads tailored to users’ individual interests — a strategy that resulted in the company reaping billions in additional revenue. The lawyers framed those ad sales as illegal profiteering that merited damages of more than $30 billion.”

Source: https://apnews.com/article/google-s...dict-damages-c93e0150089fd47ec396f1d0abacb4a8
 
Until we get more severe fines for stuff like this, they will just treat this like the cost of doing business.

$425.7 million is like a pittance compared to the ad revenue the personal data the collected generated over 10 years.

We need to revise laws and practices such that when a corporation is caught doing something they shouldn't:

1.) The minimum fines are equal to the estimated revenues the wrongdoing resulted in being able to collect PLUS damages as a penalty.

2.) The corporation is required to hand over any and all evidence such that responsible employees can be prosecuted. No more CEO's, executives and other employees avoiding personal prosecution by hiding behind corporate secrecy.

3.) And if the corporation fails to comply with the above, the government should have the power to wipe out all the investors, taking their shares, using the newfound voting power to collect that evidence anyway, and then selling the shares again to recoup costs.

Until we do the above, corporations will just keep doing shitty things, because the individuals will keep getting away with it, and the corporations will pay a $425.7M fine as a cost of business to make billions.

This right here is one of the biggest things that is broken with America. Wealthy corporations and the elites that run them lobbying against any laws what so ever that hold them accountable for violating the law. If we fix this, many other things will naturally fix themselves.

You can't have a society where anyone is above the law. When you do, everything falls apart.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top