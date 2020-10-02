Google contractors allege company prevents them from whistleblowing, writing Silicon Valley novels

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,663
"Plaintiffs also allege Adecco has an illegal policy prohibiting temporary employees placed at Google from working directly for Google without Adecco’s permission, the filing states. They also allege policies illegally prevented them from speaking out about failures to pay overtime work hours.
“The defendant argued they communicate with government agencies regarding violations of law however, plaintiffs allege these clauses are meaningless and contrary to Google’s policies and practices of enforcement, which threaten employees for disclosing any information at all,” the filings read.
In the filing, dated Sept. 21, the appeals court reversed a lower court decision and said that plaintiffs could go forward with the case.
The latest filing comes a year after Google reached a settlement with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board to allow more open discussion on campus, which mandated the company post a list of more than 20 employees’ rights and protections at its offices for at least 60 days."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/google-contractors-allege-ndas-violate-free-speech-laws.html
“The defendant argued they communicate with government agencies regarding violations of law however, plaintiffs allege these clauses are meaningless and contrary to Google’s policies and practices of enforcement, which threaten employees for disclosing any information at all,” the filings read.
In the filing, dated Sept. 21, the appeals court reversed a lower court decision and said that plaintiffs could go forward with the case.
The latest filing comes a year after Google reached a settlement with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board to allow more open discussion on campus, which mandated the company post a list of more than 20 employees’ rights and protections at its offices for at least 60 days."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/google-contractors-allege-ndas-violate-free-speech-laws.html