Google, Cloudflare & Cisco Will Poison DNS to Stop Piracy Block Circumvention

"Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco Ordered to Prevent Circumvention

Two decisions were handed down by the Paris judicial court last month; one concerning Premier League matches and the other the Champions League. The orders instruct Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco to implement measures similar to those in place at local ISPs. To protect the rights of Canal+, the companies must prevent French internet users from using their services to access around 117 pirate domains.

According to French publication l’Informé, which broke the news, Google attorney Sébastien Proust crunched figures published by government anti-piracy agency Arcom and concluded that the effect on piracy rates, if any, is likely to be minimal.

Starting with a pool of all users who use alternative DNS for any reason, users of pirate sites – especially sites broadcasting the matches in question – were isolated from the rest. Users of both VPNs and third-party DNS were further excluded from the group since DNS blocking is ineffective against VPNs.

Proust found that the number of users likely to be affected by DNS blocking at Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco, amounts to 0.084% of the total population of French Internet users. Citing a recent survey, which found that only 2% of those who face blocks simply give up and don’t find other means of circumvention, he reached an interesting conclusion.

“2% of 0.084% is 0.00168% of Internet users! In absolute terms, that would represent a small group of around 800 people across France!”

Court Rejected Arguments Against Blocking​

In common with other courts presented with the same arguments, the Paris court said the number of people using alternative DNS to access the sites, and the simplicity of switching DNS, are irrelevant.

Canal+ owns the rights to the broadcasts and if it wishes to request a blocking injunction, it has the legal right to do so.

The DNS providers’ assertion that their services are not covered by the legislation was also waved aside by the court.

Google says it intends to comply with the order. As part of the original matter in 2023, it was already required to deindex the domains from search results under the same law.

At least in theory, this means that those who circumvented the original blocks using these alternative DNS services, will be back to square one and confronted by blocks all over again.

Given that circumventing this set of blocks will be as straightforward as circumventing the originals, that raises the question of what measures Canal+ will demand next, and from whom."

Proust found that the number of users likely to be affected by DNS blocking at Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco, amounts to 0.084% of the total population of French Internet users. Citing a recent survey, which found that only 2% of those who face blocks simply give up and don’t find other means of circumvention, he reached an interesting conclusion.

“2% of 0.084% is 0.00168% of Internet users! In absolute terms, that would represent a small group of around 800 people across France!”
I think the math/logic is a little off here. Total users affected by blocks are 0.084%, this is because of those who do face the blocks only 2% give up, so 4.2% (0.084/0.02) are being attempted to block but 98% of those manage to find a workaround, and the other 2% ends up just giving up. So this would in fact translate to 40000 people across France.

That said, this is kind laughable that "oh no people are watching sports for free, how dare they, lets force internet company to stop others from watching games they probably would not be able to watch anyways!!"
I'm honestly surprised US sports organization haven't tried to do something like this here, I typically watch NFL games ahem... non-compliantly... because my antenna doesn't always pick up the local station which plays them due to geography even though I should get it. I'll happily watch commercials and so forth if they streamed it, but I'll be damned if I pay for NFL ticket (who ironically is in court because they're charging too much, and it's a case of collusion).
 
I'm surprised you haven't switched already. They are a terrible company.
That's a bold statement, care to elaborate? Paid or free? Seriously, searching the internet these days reveals a plethora of useless reddit threads, how to geek, tom'shw ai written articles with google, cloudflare, quad9 recommendations. Occasionally I read some good stuff on hackernews.
 
I think the math/logic is a little off here. Total users affected by blocks are 0.084%, this is because of those who do face the blocks only 2% give up, so 4.2% (0.084/0.02) are being attempted to block but 98% of those manage to find a workaround, and the other 2% ends up just giving up. So this would in fact translate to 40000 people across France.
You have to multiply to get a percentage of a percentage, dividing gives you larger value than the original. So the original math from the post checks out.
 
You have to multiply to get a percentage of a percentage, dividing gives you larger value than the original. So the original math from the post checks out.
Yes 4.2% are the total users this applies to, and 2% of those give up, meaning 0.084% are who are truly affected.

fyi, I did the division to find the original percentage of people this applies to as that wasnt given. And come on man, division is nothing more than multiplying by a recpricole
 
People, you have to understand that in France, "principle" is very important, more than in the US. "En principe" is an expression in French to explain a position on an issue.
 
Piracy is still a service issue. People pirate because they don't like the service you offer, wasting time and money on trying to block them will not result in them buying the service they don't like, at best it will result in them giving up and moving on.

Instead what they should do if they had half a brain is find out why they don't like their paid service and address those issues. I bet the cost of lobbying and other efforts should cover those costs.

  1. Firstly stop treating your paying customers with contempt. Clearly adding DRM did not solve piracy, but it negatively affects paying customers. It leaves a fucking sour taste in my mouth when I pay for a service but not even allowed to take a screenshot from it even for personal private use. You know what I can make screenshots of with no restriction? The pirated version.
  2. Give options. Do not restrict the service to apps that are only available on certain devices, and also work inconsistently offering a different (bad) experience on each and every device. Instead allow the use of third party / open source apps to play the content. You know what allows that? You guessed right, the pirated version. (Or physical media I own, that I ripped myself - which they still consider piracy BTW) That I can play on all my devices conveniently without issue.
  3. Stop with the bundles. Allow me to pay only for what I want, instead of forcing bundle deals. Only the latest of this nonsense: Warner decided in its great wisdom that if I want to stream the olympics I also need to pay for (HBO) Max. You know what I'll do instead? Go to the high seas. And if they manage to block the content from ever reaching open waters? Guess I just won't be watching at all then.
And before the "if you don't like the terms don't watch it" crowd gets here: What difference does it make to these moronic companies if I don't watch it while not paying for it, or watch a pirated version while still not paying for it? I'm not advocating for piracy here, I'm advocating for how to turn it around where everyone wins. You can't end piracy completely, I'm not delusional like that, there are people who don't care about the service quality and just want it for free. But I can safely say most of us just want a service that doesn't make us feel like inmates in a maximum security prison.

DNS Blocking, I mean come on. They won't even do that for sites that spread actual harmful content. What a clown world.
 
Piracy is still a service issue. People pirate because they don't like the service you offer, wasting time and money on trying to block them will not result in them buying the service they don't like, at best it will result in them giving up and moving on.
It's both a service issue and a pricing issue. Don't anyone go pretend that pricing isn't the issue. I'm in the middle of trying to get my parents off cable, and while researching I found a number of free services that offer streaming TV. Pluto TV is particular is really amazing, and I can even integrate it into Jellyfin, but has issues due to FFMPEG. Crackle, Filmrise, and Bon Appetit are some examples. I even got HDHomeRun and integrated it into Jellyfin. No cable boxes that are no longer tied to a home.
Instead what they should do if they had half a brain is find out why they don't like their paid service and address those issues. I bet the cost of lobbying and other efforts should cover those costs.
Sometimes the paid service is never justified because inevitably the service will either suffer in quality or the cost goes up. Companies prey on customers getting comfortable with them and will exploit it.
And before the "if you don't like the terms don't watch it" crowd gets here: What difference does it make to these moronic companies if I don't watch it while not paying for it, or watch a pirated version while still not paying for it? I'm not advocating for piracy here, I'm advocating for how to turn it around where everyone wins. You can't end piracy completely, I'm not delusional like that, there are people who don't care about the service quality and just want it for free. But I can safely say most of us just want a service that doesn't make us feel like inmates in a maximum security prison.
Piracy has been a method of protest to these long standing practices. MP3 killed the music CD, with Divx that killed the DVD. If it wasn't for these tools and how piracy made use of them, then we'd still be buying music in bundles for $22. Nintendo has been losing money to piracy and still refuses to port to PC. Companies now charge a minimum $70 for games while $40 games are killing it in the market. Most of these companies would rather go bankrupt than to lower prices.
DNS Blocking, I mean come on. They won't even do that for sites that spread actual harmful content. What a clown world.
DNS blocking is so stupid because pirates use VPNs anyway.
 
It's both a service issue and a pricing issue. Don't anyone go pretend that pricing isn't the issue.
Maybe in the US it's a pricing issue, for me it's definitely a service issue. I'd be happy to pay the asking price if the service was not saddled with DRM and compatibility issues.
Piracy has been a method of protest to these long standing practices. MP3 killed the music CD, with Divx that killed the DVD. If it wasn't for these tools and how piracy made use of them, then we'd still be buying music in bundles for $22.
Even MP3 was a service issue, not a price one. I was happy to buy music CDs for $20, as long as I knew I liked the music. And to sample the music of artists mp3 and napster was a great tool. Without napster I'd never have discovered and bough albums from many artists.
Nintendo has been losing money to piracy and still refuses to port to PC. Companies now charge a minimum $70 for games while $40 games are killing it in the market. Most of these companies would rather go bankrupt than to lower prices.
Loosing money is what they like to claim. But it is not really lost if they never had that money in the first place. They could convert a lot of emu users to paying customers if they ported to PC, but they convert nobody into paying customers by suing emulators out of existence.
 
Maybe in the US it's a pricing issue, for me it's definitely a service issue. I'd be happy to pay the asking price if the service was not saddled with DRM and compatibility issues.
Most people expect their media to be theirs, and therefore DRM free. Compatibility issues is also a given. We're just giving them more money in hopes that things work when they should have been from the start. It also encourages companies to break their products so they can offer you the fix for a higher price. A practice we've seen all too often.
Even MP3 was a service issue, not a price one. I was happy to buy music CDs for $20, as long as I knew I liked the music. And to sample the music of artists mp3 and napster was a great tool. Without napster I'd never have discovered and bough albums from many artists.
It was both as you didn't want to spend $20 for a CD with most of the songs you don't care for. Burning an MP3 CD to play in your car meant that you get to listen to what you want and not pay for it, but you don't have to swap out multiple CDs to do it. This is why the multi CD changer was created, because people who actually bought CD's would need a method to switch CD's with the songs they prefer.
Loosing money is what they like to claim. But it is not really lost if they never had that money in the first place. They could convert a lot of emu users to paying customers if they ported to PC, but they convert nobody into paying customers by suing emulators out of existence.
It'll likely continue because Nintendo wants you to buy a Switch, when there's the Steam Deck and it's clones that are far more capable. In this particular case it would be a service issue because the Steam Deck can play so many more games compared to the aging Switch.
 
DNS blocking/filtering may seem lame to those of us that are more techical - but you'd be surprised at how basic most folks are with this stuff. Service isn't available - piracy company is inundated with support - can't fix all - people cancel - move on.
 
DNS blocking/filtering may seem lame to those of us that are more techical - but you'd be surprised at how basic most folks are with this stuff. Service isn't available - piracy company is inundated with support - can't fix all - people cancel - move on.
If you're pirating and still using your ISP's default DNS, let alone without a VPN, then you wouldn't get very far. You'd get letters from your ISP so quickly that they'll shut down your internet in response to this. I'd be more worried about this being a method to shut down access to sites that have legitimate uses like games modding and buying backup hardware. I'm willing to bet they'd block access to legitimate emulators because piracy is an interpretation. Majora's Mask recompilation would be blocked. Give corporations this kind of power and they will label your mother's photos as piracy if they could.


View: https://youtu.be/v3JULO-C70U?si=0_KjqowrQaYpDR-x
 
If you're pirating and still using your ISP's default DNS, let alone without a VPN, then you wouldn't get very far. You'd get letters from your ISP so quickly that they'll shut down your internet in response to this. I'd be more worried about this being a method to shut down access to sites that have legitimate uses like games modding and buying backup hardware. I'm willing to bet they'd block access to legitimate emulators because piracy is an interpretation. Majora's Mask recompilation would be blocked. Give corporations this kind of power and they will label your mother's photos as piracy if they could.
I got a C&D letter within a week when i was grabbing a movie (dont remember what it was) and had forgot to fire up the vpn that day. oops lol.
 
I am not sure for what percentage DRM would be an issue for a stream of a live sport event, the second your monitor-tv play it you would never know that it was the case.

And here the pirated version of live sport event are often quite bad (not reliable at all like cable was, not even close and lesser quality) so it is not in that aspect that the product is better either.

And yes a certain percentage of free streamer would pay for something like football if free streaming stopped to work, that's not even a question. And for a world global sport like soccer, unlike Americans that spend a fortune for home entertainment without blinking, price is always and for everything obviously a giant factor.

MP3 killed the music CD, with Divx that killed the DVD. If it wasn't for these tools and how piracy made use of them, then we'd still be buying music in bundles for $22.
And the budget to make an album completely plummeted and the job of a recording musician disappeared, the disparation of the DVD industry shook the movie industry, the type of movie that get greenlight (the Opening weekend becoming everything) and their budgets.
 
If you're pirating and still using your ISP's default DNS, let alone without a VPN, then you wouldn't get very far. You'd get letters from your ISP so quickly that they'll shut down your internet in response to this. I'd be more worried about this being a method to shut down access to sites that have legitimate uses like games modding and buying backup hardware. I'm willing to bet they'd block access to legitimate emulators because piracy is an interpretation. Majora's Mask recompilation would be blocked. Give corporations this kind of power and they will label your mother's photos as piracy if they could.


View: https://youtu.be/v3JULO-C70U?si=0_KjqowrQaYpDR-x
The type of piracy matters. I have a few friends using IPTV services (like the ones in this article from OP) and they are not blocked and they have been using it for years.
 
I got a C&D letter within a week when i was grabbing a movie (dont remember what it was) and had forgot to fire up the vpn that day. oops lol.
Do it enough times and they'll cut off your internet. So what is the purpose of blocking through DNS when people who do pirate will obviously use a VPN?
And the budget to make an album completely plummeted and the job of a recording musician disappeared, the disparation of the DVD industry shook the movie industry, the type of movie that get greenlight (the Opening weekend becoming everything) and their budgets.
Movie industry was already in decline long before piracy. If anything the movie industries demise is their own making. Back in the 2000's the movie industry was already ready to file for bankruptcy, until the super hero movie trend brought it back to life. That ended when Marvel's End Game was done, because at this point the industry decided to put a female lead in every film and make her lame. Look at the Sonic Movie when their original design was laughed off the internet until they hired the guy behind Sonic Mania, Tyson Hesse. If you look at what's popular in media, it isn't in movies but instead streaming services. Not even movies but TV shows have really taken off. Amazon has been putting out bangers for the past year. Even though I complain about streaming services, you can't deny that $15 a month is cheaper than $15 per movie. Piracy is just a direct result of crap movies because at some point you're bought into the FOMO, but you know the movie is going to be awful, so people now pirate. If the movie was truly good, like Back To the Future levels of good then people will spend money on it for decades. Instead the industry has made four Willy Wonka movies and the original is still the best, and then when nobody pays to see the many remakes they blame piracy. As for the music industry, a lot of songs you probably like are written by two guys. Their names are Lukasz Gottwald and Max Martin. Music is very manufactured for the past 20 years, which is why music fell apart. Some of it is just copied from largely unknown artists like Stairway to Heaven. It's not piracy's fault the industry isn't making money.
The type of piracy matters. I have a few friends using IPTV services (like the ones in this article from OP) and they are not blocked and they have been using it for years.
This to me seems like an attempt to control what's on the internet by labeling it piracy. Piracy is such a grey area that nobody truly knows what's not piracy and what is piracy, and I feel this DNS blocking attempt is just companies trying to capitalize on this.
 
Movie industry was already in decline long before piracy. If anything the movie industries demise is their own making. Back in the 2000's the movie industry was already ready to file for bankruptcy, until the super hero movie trend brought it back to life.
This is completely wrong, the mid 2000s was possibly the most profitable decade for Hollywood (it was the movie industry 90s for the music), before 2008 economical crisis they could greenlight over 100 milions budget on a rom-com.

15894.jpg


2017 would have needed a 30% jump to achieve 0 growth in 13 years adjusted for inflation.

Music is very manufactured for the past 20 years, which is why music fell apart.
The timing of the decline with Napster launch is suspicious:
5596104117_911c4cc848.jpg


Like DVDs there was some people buying classic and remaking their collection from a previous medium to the CD that maybe artificially boost annual total sales, but sales of new movie and album massively declined as well. Where I am from going from $200,000 1980 dollars to make an album, with a strong team, musicians playing together for a long time separated from the rest of the world to $80k of todays dollays on a computer because there no money to be made from an album anymore do not necessarily help for your critics. Same for movies going from having 80-100-120 days to be crunched in 40-50 days and fixed in post and living and dying by the OW because the giant very long lived DVD market was removed from under them.
 
At a technical level this sets a bad precedent and Google and Cloudfair should tread carefully.
I don’t actually support piracy, because it tells them their product has demand where a boycott sends a more painful message. But this is heavy handed because where do they draw the line, today it’s sports matches, tomorrow it’s damned near everything.
 
I know some ads are irrelevant in certain markets since the products aren't sold everywhere, but you will get name recognition for people that travel and may try out the brands shown, and also, wouldn't you want your broadcast to reach as many people as possible.
 
The people buying ads are not those that mind piracy it is people selling it because it is really hard to sell to advertiser sellers piracy viewership numbers (what source both party trust to come up with a price ? Without even talking about the relationship with the cable distributor and ott service box that it would open. And soccer is not known to have a lot of ads during play while youtube TV, Fubo, DirectTV stream, old school regular cable and others service to watch the Euro must cost a lot, people love to watch it a lot and are ready to pay a lot for it, like almost nothing else.
 
The people buying ads are not those that mind piracy it is people selling it because it is really hard to sell to advertiser sellers piracy viewership numbers (what source both party trust to come up with a price ? Without even talking about the relationship with the cable distributor and ott service box that it would open. And soccer is not known to have a lot of ads during play while youtube TV, Fubo, DirectTV stream, old school regular cable and others service to watch the Euro must cost a lot, people love to watch it a lot and are ready to pay a lot for it, like almost nothing else.
The sidelines of the soccer fields are lined with digital ads.
Don't geo block the streams and then maximize ad revenue since you eliminate the pirating and now you have numbers to give to the advertisers.
 
Don't geo block the streams and then maximize ad revenue since you eliminate the pirating and now you have numbers to give to the advertisers.
Removing geo block can diminish piracy but which relevant region does not have a local provider for something like the Euro ?, destroying relationship with local provider can be worth it but sometime there governement to go around as well.

I for one pirate a lot of live sports that I am not geoblocked too and could pay to watch, but $25 a month for DAZN is good money, the really bad free streaming for $0 will do.

It would tend to be much better to sell to local provider (risk wise and so on), there reason why they do it.
 
I got a C&D letter within a week when i was grabbing a movie (dont remember what it was) and had forgot to fire up the vpn that day. oops lol.
The only one I ever got from Comcast was for porn, and that is what actually woke me up. "Oh damn, somewhere there's a file on me that I watched big booty anal girls 7"
 
