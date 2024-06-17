Google, Cloudflare & Cisco Will Poison DNS to Stop Piracy Block Circumvention

erek
"Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco Ordered to Prevent Circumvention
Two decisions were handed down by the Paris judicial court last month; one concerning Premier League matches and the other the Champions League. The orders instruct Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco to implement measures similar to those in place at local ISPs. To protect the rights of Canal+, the companies must prevent French internet users from using their services to access around 117 pirate domains.
According to French publication l’Informé, which broke the news, Google attorney Sébastien Proust crunched figures published by government anti-piracy agency Arcom and concluded that the effect on piracy rates, if any, is likely to be minimal.
Starting with a pool of all users who use alternative DNS for any reason, users of pirate sites – especially sites broadcasting the matches in question – were isolated from the rest. Users of both VPNs and third-party DNS were further excluded from the group since DNS blocking is ineffective against VPNs.
Proust found that the number of users likely to be affected by DNS blocking at Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco, amounts to 0.084% of the total population of French Internet users. Citing a recent survey, which found that only 2% of those who face blocks simply give up and don’t find other means of circumvention, he reached an interesting conclusion.
“2% of 0.084% is 0.00168% of Internet users! In absolute terms, that would represent a small group of around 800 people across France!”
Court Rejected Arguments Against BlockingIn common with other courts presented with the same arguments, the Paris court said the number of people using alternative DNS to access the sites, and the simplicity of switching DNS, are irrelevant.
Canal+ owns the rights to the broadcasts and if it wishes to request a blocking injunction, it has the legal right to do so.
The DNS providers’ assertion that their services are not covered by the legislation was also waved aside by the court.
Google says it intends to comply with the order. As part of the original matter in 2023, it was already required to deindex the domains from search results under the same law.
At least in theory, this means that those who circumvented the original blocks using these alternative DNS services, will be back to square one and confronted by blocks all over again.
Given that circumventing this set of blocks will be as straightforward as circumventing the originals, that raises the question of what measures Canal+ will demand next, and from whom."
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/google-clo...ns-to-stop-piracy-block-circumvention-240613/