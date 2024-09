Google, Cloudflare & Cisco Will Poison DNS to Stop Piracy Block Circumvention

Darunion said: I got a C&D letter within a week when i was grabbing a movie (dont remember what it was) and had forgot to fire up the vpn that day. oops lol. Click to expand...

LukeTbk said: And the budget to make an album completely plummeted and the job of a recording musician disappeared, the disparation of the DVD industry shook the movie industry, the type of movie that get greenlight (the Opening weekend becoming everything) and their budgets. Click to expand...

sk3tch said: The type of piracy matters. I have a few friends using IPTV services (like the ones in this article from OP) and they are not blocked and they have been using it for years. Click to expand...

Do it enough times and they'll cut off your internet. So what is the purpose of blocking through DNS when people who do pirate will obviously use a VPN?Movie industry was already in decline long before piracy. If anything the movie industries demise is their own making. Back in the 2000's the movie industry was already ready to file for bankruptcy, until the super hero movie trend brought it back to life. That ended when Marvel's End Game was done, because at this point the industry decided to put a female lead in every film and make her lame. Look at the Sonic Movie when their original design was laughed off the internet until they hired the guy behind Sonic Mania, Tyson Hesse. If you look at what's popular in media, it isn't in movies but instead streaming services. Not even movies but TV shows have really taken off. Amazon has been putting out bangers for the past year. Even though I complain about streaming services, you can't deny that $15 a month is cheaper than $15 per movie. Piracy is just a direct result of crap movies because at some point you're bought into the FOMO, but you know the movie is going to be awful, so people now pirate. If the movie was truly good, like Back To the Future levels of good then people will spend money on it for decades. Instead the industry has made four Willy Wonka movies and the original is still the best, and then when nobody pays to see the many remakes they blame piracy. As for the music industry, a lot of songs you probably like are written by two guys. Their names are Lukasz Gottwald and Max Martin. Music is very manufactured for the past 20 years, which is why music fell apart. Some of it is just copied from largely unknown artists like Stairway to Heaven. It's not piracy's fault the industry isn't making money.This to me seems like an attempt to control what's on the internet by labeling it piracy. Piracy is such a grey area that nobody truly knows what's not piracy and what is piracy, and I feel this DNS blocking attempt is just companies trying to capitalize on this.