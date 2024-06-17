Google, Cloudflare & Cisco Will Poison DNS to Stop Piracy Block Circumvention

Firstly stop treating your paying customers with contempt. Clearly adding DRM did not solve piracy, but it negatively affects paying customers. It leaves a fucking sour taste in my mouth when I pay for a service but not even allowed to take a screenshot from it even for personal private use. You know what I can make screenshots of with no restriction? The pirated version. Give options. Do not restrict the service to apps that are only available on certain devices, and also work inconsistently offering a different (bad) experience on each and every device. Instead allow the use of third party / open source apps to play the content. You know what allows that? You guessed right, the pirated version. (Or physical media I own, that I ripped myself - which they still consider piracy BTW) That I can play on all my devices conveniently without issue. Stop with the bundles. Allow me to pay only for what I want, instead of forcing bundle deals. Only the latest of this nonsense: Warner decided in its great wisdom that if I want to stream the olympics I also need to pay for (HBO) Max. You know what I'll do instead? Go to the high seas. And if they manage to block the content from ever reaching open waters? Guess I just won't be watching at all then.

Piracy is still a service issue. People pirate because they don't like the service you offer, wasting time and money on trying to block them will not result in them buying the service they don't like, at best it will result in them giving up and moving on.Instead what they should do if they had half a brain is find out why they don't like their paid service and address those issues. I bet the cost of lobbying and other efforts should cover those costs.And before the "if you don't like the terms don't watch it" crowd gets here: What difference does it make to these moronic companies if I don't watch it while not paying for it, or watch a pirated version while still not paying for it? I'm not advocating for piracy here, I'm advocating for how to turn it around where everyone wins. You can't end piracy completely, I'm not delusional like that, there are people who don't care about the service quality and just want it for free. But I can safely say most of us just want a service that doesn't make us feel like inmates in a maximum security prison.DNS Blocking, I mean come on. They won't even do that for sites that spread actual harmful content. What a clown world.