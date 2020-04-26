erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,768
Impressed? Think we'll see AI generated GPUs soon?
"Training the agent required creating a data set of 10,000 chip placements, where the input is the state associated with the given placement and the label is the reward for the placement (i.e., wirelength and congestion). The researchers built it by first picking five different chip netlists, to which an AI algorithm was applied to create 2,000 diverse placements for each netlist.
In experiments, the coauthors report that as they trained the framework on more chips, they were able to speed up the training process and generate high-quality results faster. In fact, they claim it achieved superior PPA on in-production Google tensor processing units (TPUs) — Google’s custom-designed AI accelerator chips — as compared with leading baselines.
“Unlike existing methods that optimize the placement for each new chip from scratch, our work leverages knowledge gained from placing prior chips to become better over time,” concluded the researchers. “In addition, our method enables direct optimization of the target metrics, such as wirelength, density, and congestion, without having to define … approximations of those functions as is done in other approaches. Not only does our formulation make it easy to incorporate new cost functions as they become available, but it also allows us to weight their relative importance according to the needs of a given chip block (e.g., timing-critical or power-constrained).”"
https://venturebeat.com/2020/04/23/google-claims-its-ai-can-design-computer-chips-in-under-6-hours/
"Training the agent required creating a data set of 10,000 chip placements, where the input is the state associated with the given placement and the label is the reward for the placement (i.e., wirelength and congestion). The researchers built it by first picking five different chip netlists, to which an AI algorithm was applied to create 2,000 diverse placements for each netlist.
In experiments, the coauthors report that as they trained the framework on more chips, they were able to speed up the training process and generate high-quality results faster. In fact, they claim it achieved superior PPA on in-production Google tensor processing units (TPUs) — Google’s custom-designed AI accelerator chips — as compared with leading baselines.
“Unlike existing methods that optimize the placement for each new chip from scratch, our work leverages knowledge gained from placing prior chips to become better over time,” concluded the researchers. “In addition, our method enables direct optimization of the target metrics, such as wirelength, density, and congestion, without having to define … approximations of those functions as is done in other approaches. Not only does our formulation make it easy to incorporate new cost functions as they become available, but it also allows us to weight their relative importance according to the needs of a given chip block (e.g., timing-critical or power-constrained).”"
https://venturebeat.com/2020/04/23/google-claims-its-ai-can-design-computer-chips-in-under-6-hours/