Google Chrome’s Plan To Limit Ad Blocking Extensions Kicks Off Next Week

Mazzspeed said: So, it's an Apple problem (entirely). It's an Apple problem due to the fact that developers don't want to develop features to support what's essentially skinned Safari, and it's an Apple problem because the problem doesn't exist under Android.



You want to solve the problem? Get an Android based mobile device - Problem solved.

DukenukemX said: I might install Brave to replace Chrome since I use Chrome for when a tab in Firefox won't do.

DukenukemX said: AdGuard does this with a browser extension? If that's the case then even AdGuard will be effected by V3.

DukenukemX said: Firefox doesn't come with built in ad blocking, and I don't think I want them to. I'd rather leave that to addons. Brave sounds cool and all but I'm still gonna install Ublock.

DukenukemX said: Kinda is when Apple wants everyone to adopt their web browser backend.

DukenukemX said: That sounds like a lot of extra steps that could be solved by just Apple allowing Firefox to use Gecko.

DukenukemX said: This wouldn't do much for Chrome users since even Android users don't get extensions with Chrome.

This is an absolutely stupid response with a stupid solution. The solution is to use Brave since it has a full suite of ad blocking tools with custom filters and syncs with every operating system platform. The problem doesn't entirely exist under iOS, it's lazy developers that don't want to implement these extra features for Apple users. As I stated in my previous post, the Kagi Orion browser on iOS is Webkit, the same as every other browser, but they've ported the Web Extensions API to WebKit, and this allows the browser to install extensions from both the Chrome and Firefox stores. Not all extensions work, but important ones like uBlock Origin work great. Kagi is an astronomically smaller company with astronomically less resources than Google, Microsoft, or Mozilla. The problem is not wanting to invest resources into iOS. That's it. Obviously demanding that all browsers be Webkit is an obnoxious requirement from Apple, but that's an a reason to have absolutely dumpster fire trash ad blocking capabilities on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on iOS. Brave blocks literally everything, including YouTube ads, and Brave even lets you play YouTube audio in the background without paying for YouTube Premium. It's these kinds of features that set it massively apart from the big 3 and makes it glaringly apparent that the other big 3 don't give a flying crap about the iPhone, despite there being 1.5 billion iPhone users in the world. You'd think they'd want to bring as many iPhone users to their browser platform as possible.Many people are upset by it, that's why they're jumping ship to Firefox. It's going to make extensions less useful in Brave, but at least Brave ad blocking won't be crippled since it's built in.This is honestly the best solution. Use Firefox as your main and Brave as a Chromium backup.No, AdGuard is a desktop application that can block ads in any app on the computer. There is also an Android and iOS app that is DNS based that blocks ads across the OS, but is really only useful as an ad blocker in Safari as an extension to gain its full blocking capabilities (such as blocking YouTube ads) as well as element blocking. There is an AdGuard browser extension that is like uBlock Origin, but there is a second extension that interfaces directly with the desktop application and won't be affected by V3 at all.uBlock Origin is amazing, there is no denying that. My issue isn't that browsers need uBO to be functional. My issue is with how crippled uBO may become in the future if Google stays on this path. Right now, V3 uBlock is perfectly fine as it is.Fortunately, this is different in the EU since they're now required to allow alternate stores that allow non-Webkit versions of browsers. Unfortunately, that only applies overseas. Everywhere else is still Webkit-enforced.There's a lot of things that could be solved simply by Apple dislodging their heads from their asses.Chrome is useless no matter what platform you're on, although AdGuard DNS does block ads in Chrome and any other browser on Android, but it's still crippled by the limitations of DNS.