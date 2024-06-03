Google Chrome’s Plan To Limit Ad Blocking Extensions Kicks Off Next Week

Awesome stuff.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...der-more-capable-chrome-extensions-next-week/
Even though Firefox will keep Manifest V2 ... for now ... most of their funding comes from Google and they will be implementing V3 for "cross compatibility." I'm going to stick with Brave for the foreseeable future as it has its own ad blocking built in, with the ability to add your own custom filters. If you still want to use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, and they eventually all completely cripple ad blocking, I'd highly recommend AdGuard as it works outside the browser.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...der-more-capable-chrome-extensions-next-week/
Even though Firefox will keep Manifest V2 ... for now ... most of their funding comes from Google and they will be implementing V3 for "cross compatibility." I'm going to stick with Brave for the foreseeable future as it has its own ad blocking built in, with the ability to add your own custom filters. If you still want to use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, and they eventually all completely cripple ad blocking, I'd highly recommend AdGuard as it works outside the browser.
Last edited: