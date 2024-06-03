Google Chrome’s Plan To Limit Ad Blocking Extensions Kicks Off Next Week

S

Shoganai

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
2,219
Awesome stuff.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...der-more-capable-chrome-extensions-next-week/

Even though Firefox will keep Manifest V2 ... for now ... most of their funding comes from Google and they will be implementing V3 for "cross compatibility." I'm going to stick with Brave for the foreseeable future as it has its own ad blocking built in, with the ability to add your own custom filters. If you still want to use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, and they eventually all completely cripple ad blocking, I'd highly recommend AdGuard as it works outside the browser.
 
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
I'd highly recommend AdGuard as it works outside the browser.
Click to expand...
A Russian EDIT: proxy. :eek:

Shoganai said:
It's not a VPN. They have a VPN, but I'm referring to their ad blocker. Also, thank you for the useless contribution.
Click to expand...
It's a man in the middle ad blocker based in Russia. Sorry I should have called it a proxy ;). Thanks for risking everyone's security by advocating for such a horribly insecure service.
 
Last edited:
GoldenTiger said:
A Russian VPN. :eek:
Click to expand...
It's not a VPN. They have a VPN, but I'm referring to their ad blocker. Also, thank you for the useless contribution.

Rvenger said:
Haven't used Chrome in years. I started using Brave the past few months and like how it doesn't use nearly the amount of resources Edge does. Google can kick rocks.
Click to expand...
It's also the only browser worth a crap outside of Safari for ad blocking on iOS. Every other browser with "ad blocking" is atrocious. Brave not only lets you block YouTube ads, but it also lets you listen to YouTube audio in the background without needing a YouTube Red subscription.
 
Blah blah blah. I've been running Chrome with the V3 version of Ublock Origin for months. No change in user experience. This manifest change really is much a do about nothing.

People should be more worried about the fact that advertisers and websites don't want to use Google's new Privacy Sandbox to distribute ads because it actually respects user privacy. Instead they're backdooring it all and requiring email logins to view stuff. So instead of respecting users privacy other advertisers and websites are actually making tracking even worse.
 
Shoganai said:
It's also the only browser worth a crap outside of Safari for ad blocking on iOS. Every other browser with "ad blocking" is atrocious. Brave not only lets you block YouTube ads, but it also lets you listen to YouTube audio in the background without needing a YouTube Red subscription.
Click to expand...
In my experience, Brave isn't all that great. It's okay for basic stuff, but Firefox is literally unbeatable in this arena. I've had a lot of stuff slip past Brave.

Even on Android, Firefox now supports a majority of the extensions I care about, so I stopped using Brave even on my phone.

Shoganai said:
Firefox will keep Manifest V2 ... for now ... most of their funding comes from Google and they will be implementing V3 for "cross compatibility."
Click to expand...

Firefox also has a lot of offshoots. I'm sure someone can keep developing it if necessary. Most people that would actually use Firefox in this day and age use it precisely because they don't want this garbage, myself included. Last I heard, I don't think they plan on dropping V2 support.

And pragmatically, Google is probably only going after the heavy hitters. Firefox is in its own little space where "it's a pain to block it and there aren't that many of them anyway so just leave it alone".
 
Vermillion said:
Blah blah blah. I've been running Chrome with the V3 version of Ublock Origin for months. No change in user experience. This manifest change really is much a do about nothing.
Click to expand...
uBlock Origin for V3 no longer has the ability to update your filters automatically/daily due to V3 restrictions, so you'll need update them manually. To try and get around this, uBO tries to update their extension constantly.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
In my experience, Brave isn't all that great. It's okay for basic stuff, but Firefox is literally unbeatable in this arena. I've had a lot of stuff slip past Brave.
Click to expand...
Please give me an example of something that slips past Brave. This comment is nonsense. Brave is based on Chromium and does everything Chrome can do. You can also add custom filter lists in Brave, which I have, and I've yet to find anything that slips past it. I don't know what "basic stuff" you're referring to. It's de-Googled Chrome. If you mean Firefox extensions are way better then yes, I agree. And if you want to use uBO with Brave, you can. So I don't get your point.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
Even on Android, Firefox now supports a majority of the extensions I care about, so I stopped using Brave even on my phone.
Click to expand...
Firefox extension support on Android is great. Firefox on the iPhone is a steaming pile of useless crap. It has no extension support and its "ad blocking" is a gigantic joke.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
Firefox also has a lot of offshoots. I'm sure someone can keep developing it if necessary. Most people that would actually use Firefox in this day and age use it precisely because they don't want this garbage, myself included. Last I heard, I don't think they plan on dropping V2 support.
Click to expand...
They're keeping V2 support for now, but who knows what the future holds?

StoleMyOwnCar said:
And pragmatically, Google is probably only going after the heavy hitters. Firefox is in its own little space where "it's a pain to block it and there aren't that many of them anyway so just leave it alone".
Click to expand...
Firefox is certainly not in its only little space. Over 80% of their funding comes from Google. They exist because of Google. Their only purpose is to keep Google from being sued over monopolization. I like Firefox. I've been using it since it was Netscape, but I don't like the direction they've been going in lately.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
In my experience, Brave isn't all that great. It's okay for basic stuff, but Firefox is literally unbeatable in this arena. I've had a lot of stuff slip past Brave.

Even on Android, Firefox now supports a majority of the extensions I care about, so I stopped using Brave even on my phone.



Firefox also has a lot of offshoots. I'm sure someone can keep developing it if necessary. Most people that would actually use Firefox in this day and age use it precisely because they don't want this garbage, myself included. Last I heard, I don't think they plan on dropping V2 support.

And pragmatically, Google is probably only going after the heavy hitters. Firefox is in its own little space where "it's a pain to block it and there aren't that many of them anyway so just leave it alone".
Click to expand...

I found Firefox significantly worse for battery than Brave, unfortunately. I'd love to use Firefox on mobile but it wasn't worth the difference.
 
Shoganai said:
Please give me an example of something that slips past Brave. This comment is nonsense. Brave is based on Chromium and does everything Chrome can do. You can also add custom filter lists in Brave, which I have, and I've yet to find anything that slips past it. I don't know what "basic stuff" you're referring to. It's de-Googled Chrome. If you mean Firefox extensions are way better then yes, I agree. And if you want to use uBO with Brave, you can. So I don't get your point.
Click to expand...
I meant the base browser. I have had plenty of ads slip past the base browser. Some sites get very creative with it. No, I'm not going to sit here for an hour digging through my history to find them for you. You either take my word that there are sites you don't go to, that trivially slip past Brave, or you don't. I don't care. They also have been trying to build monetization into it, in a secure way, which is kind of okay? But I quite dislike their search engine.

That said, yeah I forgot that Brave can just use Chrome extensions to begin with. I didn't think that uMatrix was available for it, but it apparently is:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/umatrix/ogfcmafjalglgifnmanfmnieipoejdcf?pli=1

Of course no telling how long that will be the case. Firefox with uMatrix is a bit too restrictive, so I do use Brave occasionally, usually on payment websites that need shitloads of domains to be unblocked. And yes I also think that Firefox's extension base is much better regardless.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I meant the base browser. I have had plenty of ads slip past the base browser. Some sites get very creative with it. No, I'm not going to sit here for an hour digging through my history to find them for you. You either take my word that there are sites you don't go to, that trivially slip past Brave, or you don't. I don't care. They also have been trying to build monetization into it, in a secure way, which is kind of okay? But I quite dislike their search engine.
Click to expand...
You made the statement of things getting past Brave. The proof is on you, not me, to show what you mean. Mostly because I would like to see the website so that I can experience it myself and possibly help you address issues with the website. Did you enable all of the filters in the Shields section, including the experimental filter? I have also added several custom filters and there's nothing from what I've seen that's gotten past it. But now you're talking about the "base" browser. The base Google Chrome is a dumpster fire without extensions. You can use all the same extensions that Chrome uses in Brave. Same with Microsoft Edge, even though Edge has its own crappy extension marketplace. You also don't need to use the Brave search engine. You can use any engine that you like. Brave search has greatly improved a lot, but I still use DDG, and if I'm looking up businesses, I'll just Google it.

If you care at all, I use filters from here: https://github.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists

I mainly use these 3:

AD BLOCK ULTIMATE
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists/main/adblock/ultimate.txt

POP UPS
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists/main/adblock/popupads.txt

DNS BYPASS
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists/main/adblock/doh-vpn-proxy-bypass.txt

I use these both on the desktop and iPhone versions of Brave.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
That said, yeah I forgot that Brave can just use Chrome extensions to begin with. I didn't think that uMatrix was available for it, but it apparently is:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/umatrix/ogfcmafjalglgifnmanfmnieipoejdcf?pli=1

Of course no telling how long that will be the case. Firefox with uMatrix is a bit too restrictive, so I do use Brave occasionally, usually on payment websites that need shitloads of domains to be unblocked. And yes I also think that Firefox's extension base is much better regardless.
Click to expand...
That extension has been abandoned by the developer. It hasn't been updated in 3 years on either Chrome or Firefox. It will probably cease to function at some point on bother browsers. I agree with you that Firefox has better extensions overall.
 
Shoganai said:
The proof is on you, not me, to show what you mean
Click to expand...

I said "in my experience." As in, I was just relating what I've seen personally. The aim wasn't ever to "convince you". Frankly I don't remember the sites and I'm not going to use that much time to dig them up just to give you proof. You can stay as skeptical as you want. It doesn't really bother me and that's your right.

Shoganai said:
Did you enable all of the filters in the Shields section, including the experimental filter?
Click to expand...
No, I just set it to "aggressive". It didn't help on that site at all. Anyway, the filter lists as an option is interesting, but these days I just use Brave as my payment browser. No doubt trying these options would just make it stop working on some of the stupid payment sites that might need some domain to be loaded before the rest of their stuff works. Looking at you, shitty government water payment websites. I think my most used feature on uBlock is element based filters. I have to make custom ones a lot. Good to hear that uBlock can be used on Brave for those moments. But I use Firefox regardless and have no plans or reason to switch to Brave as my daily driver.

Shoganai said:
That extension has been abandoned by the developer. It hasn't been updated in 3 years on either Chrome or Firefox.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but it does what it needs to. It simply blocks subsets of 1st and 3rd party requests. I'm not sure if there's much point in updating it to begin with, outside of trying to get it to work on V3.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
No, I just set it to "aggressive". It didn't help on that site at all. Anyway, the filter lists as an option is interesting, but these days I just use Brave as my payment browser. No doubt trying these options would just make it stop working on some of the stupid payment sites that might need some domain to be loaded before the rest of their stuff works. Looking at you, shitty government water payment websites. I think my most used feature on uBlock is element based filters. I have to make custom ones a lot. Good to hear that uBlock can be used on Brave for those moments. But I use Firefox regardless and have no plans or reason to switch to Brave as my daily driver.
Click to expand...
Aggressive doesn't really do anything if you don't select the filters from the Shields list. You're just "aggressively" using the default checked filters, which isn't much. It's the same thing as uBlock Origin. uBO isn't going to be as efficient if you don't enable more filters in the settings. You can also adjust things on a site by site basis. If aggressive is too much for a certain website, you can set it back down to the default. Brave also has element blocking. You just right-click the website, select the Brave icon, and pick "Block element." You can also enable fingerprint blocking, though it can break some websites (but again, you can disabled this on a site by site basis). Going back to the built in filters, you can enable a lot of things in the Shields settings of Brave:

filters.png




You can add as many filter lists as you want in the custom filters sections:

filters2.png




If you really want to go nuts, you can even have Brave block all scripts by default.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
Yeah, but it does what it needs to. It simply blocks subsets of 1st and 3rd party requests. I'm not sure if there's much point in updating it to begin with, outside of trying to get it to work on V3.
Click to expand...
Google is deprecating V2, so it won't function anymore soon. It will continue to work in Firefox as they are keeping V2 (for now). According to Brave, V2 will continue to work until Google drops V2 enterprise support in mid-2025
 
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
It's not a VPN. They have a VPN, but I'm referring to their ad blocker. Also, thank you for the useless contribution.
Click to expand...
It's a man in the middle ad blocker based in Russia. Sorry I should have called it a proxy ;). Thanks for risking everyone's security by advocating for such a horribly insecure service with your fear mongering.
 
Shoganai said:
Firefox extension support on Android is great. Firefox on the iPhone is a steaming pile of useless crap. It has no extension support and its "ad blocking" is a gigantic joke.
Click to expand...
That is because Apple requires all browsers to run on WebKit. The Android version still uses Gecko and runs almost as well as the desktop version.
socK said:
I found Firefox significantly worse for battery than Brave, unfortunately. I'd love to use Firefox on mobile but it wasn't worth the difference.
Click to expand...
This is sadly true, and I got tired of my phone constantly reminding me about it so I suppressed the warning.
 
Shoganai said:
Even though Firefox will keep Manifest V2 ... for now ... most of their funding comes from Google and they will be implementing V3 for "cross compatibility."
Click to expand...
Even if Firefox were to drop Manifest V2 support, it is open source. There are plenty of forks of both FireFox and Chrome that Manifest V3 will likely fail. We went through the same situation in the 2000's with pop ups and that didn't result in peoples acceptance of it.

View: https://youtu.be/QU2psujyxfM?si=IH-HbQo0mh1KKyaS
I'm going to stick with Brave for the foreseeable future as it has its own ad blocking built in, with the ability to add your own custom filters. If you still want to use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, and they eventually all completely cripple ad blocking, I'd highly recommend AdGuard as it works outside the browser.
Click to expand...
I would not recommend AdGuard. I use an OpenWRT router and have adblocking built in. A Pi-hole would do a better job than AdGuard. Of course ultimately just use Firefox. Firefox has no plans to drop Manifest V2.
Shoganai said:
Please give me an example of something that slips past Brave. This comment is nonsense. Brave is based on Chromium and does everything Chrome can do. You can also add custom filter lists in Brave, which I have, and I've yet to find anything that slips past it. I don't know what "basic stuff" you're referring to. It's de-Googled Chrome. If you mean Firefox extensions are way better then yes, I agree. And if you want to use uBO with Brave, you can. So I don't get your point.
Click to expand...
You can always test this. I get 100 on Firefox and if I disable UBlock I get 42.
https://adblock-tester.com/
Firefox extension support on Android is great. Firefox on the iPhone is a steaming pile of useless crap. It has no extension support and its "ad blocking" is a gigantic joke.
Click to expand...
That's not Firefox's fault.
apple webkit.jpeg
They're keeping V2 support for now, but who knows what the future holds?
Click to expand...
Doesn't matter, we have their source code. Just like how Brave and other forks of Chrome are able to still do it.
Firefox is certainly not in its only little space. Over 80% of their funding comes from Google. They exist because of Google. Their only purpose is to keep Google from being sued over monopolization. I like Firefox. I've been using it since it was Netscape, but I don't like the direction they've been going in lately.
Click to expand...
That's not a reason to avoid FireFox. Chrome gets 100% of Google's funding, and Brave who uses Chromes source code also makes money from ads. If anyone has any incentive to dump Manifest V2, it's Brave.
manifestv3.jpg
 
If this was a decade ago or more I'd probably just write something pithy like..

"Company determined to metaphorically hit self in groin with sledgehammer as they implement new policy; a bold strategy lets see how it plays out"

and look forward to it failing gloriously on the back of of user rebuke, but these days... I'm a lot more pessimistic. People may remember this isn't the first time that Google via Chrome/ium attempted to limit ad blocking, but it was a halfass attempt that led to workarounds and/or people selecting other browsers notably Firefox where things like uBlock Origin had full compatibility and feature. These days however, I am concerned by the sheer dominance of Chrome/iium reskinned browsers and Electron apps and that a younger generation doesn't seem to have the fervor that the technically adept used to hold regarding ad blocking and righteous justified anger for increasingly intrusive monetization. Doesn't mean I'm giving up any time soon, but I admit its frustrating to have watched people continue to adopt Chrome/ium based browsers which makes it easier for Google to ensure that things only work or work easier on their browsers and there are less peope to complain; some sites may not even test on Firefox anymore etc. I know that Google and ESPECIALLY Cloudflare have become increasingly hostile to those blocking ads, using VPNs, or simply doing anything that seems unusual, so there are always more captchas, that god awful Cloudflare "turnstile" that never bloody works, and other stuff that just seems to be less compatibe.

I can hope that there will be enough pushback against ManifestV3 with groups like the EFF and FSF against it, but I am concerned that while there will not be a shutdown overnight I'm worried that it will be an issue where not using V3 extensions will be made so much of a pain in the ass that most people who are not both very technically capable and ideologically wiling to jump through increasing hoops seeking more privacy and user control, will give up. All we can do is keep at it, but I hope there's enough of a mass of users and projects who fight back.
 
I don't use Chrome anymore, but this would mean me no longer using Chrome.

It's that simple.

Death to all ads.

I liked the internet better when there was zero expectation of anymore making any money off of it (except maybe the ISP's you pay for your service).

All content was posted by hobbyists in their free time running on makeshift servers under their desks doing it for the love of the content and topic, not because they had some dream of making it their full time occupation.

I want that internet back.

No data collection, no ads, no money to be made.
 
DukenukemX said:
Even if Firefox were to drop Manifest V2 support, it is open source. There are plenty of forks of both FireFox and Chrome that Manifest V3 will likely fail. We went through the same situation in the 2000's with pop ups and that didn't result in peoples acceptance of it.

View: https://youtu.be/QU2psujyxfM?si=IH-HbQo0mh1KKyaS
Click to expand...

Open source browser alternatives are garbage if you're trying to sync to your phone as there's usually no mobile version of the app.

DukenukemX said:
I would not recommend AdGuard. I use an OpenWRT router and have adblocking built in. A Pi-hole would do a better job than AdGuard. Of course ultimately just use Firefox. Firefox has no plans to drop Manifest V2.
Click to expand...
I really couldn't care less if you don't recommend AdGuard. I've been using it for years without issues. Pi-hole also isn't going to do anything outside your router's location. And no, Pi-hole isn't as good as AdGuard for ad blocking because it's a DNS-based ad blocker, which has a lot of limitations. You can keep saying Firefox doesn't have plans to drop Manifest V2, but you and I both know that's nonsense. Firefox deprecated their entire extension library when they moved to Quantum and everything had to be redone from scratch.

DukenukemX said:
You can always test this. I get 100 on Firefox and if I disable UBlock I get 42.
https://adblock-tester.com/

That's not Firefox's fault.
Click to expand...
I have no idea what point you're trying to make. My only point was that if somehow ad blockers become completely crippled by Google [or Firefox], Brave ad blocking works internally, so it wouldn't matter. My other recommendation was AdGuard as it will block ads in any browser, even if those browsers completely lack ad blocking. Obviously, if you're at home, modifying your router or using Pi-hole are great options because that also works outside the browser. But it can be limited as it's DNS based. You will still be locked into Safari on the iPhone if you use AdGuard as an ad blocker because it functions better as an extension of Safari. If you aren't using Safari, then you have to use it as a DNS ad blocker on the phone, much like Pi-hole. Android is definitely superior in this way if you want to use something other than Safari or Brave. Firefox with uBlock Origin on Android is magical. These are hypotheticals. Keep using what works for you until it doesn't. Then move to something else.

DukenukemX said:
View attachment 657571
Click to expand...
I'm fully aware that browsers on Safari, at least outside the EU, are beholden to Safari's Webkit. Regardless, somehow Brave is the only one that has fully extensive ad blocking built in despite this limitation. The recent EU's rulings allow for browser companies to finally use their own code for their browsers, but that only applies over there.

DukenukemX said:
Doesn't matter, we have their source code. Just like how Brave and other forks of Chrome are able to still do it.

That's not a reason to avoid FireFox. Chrome gets 100% of Google's funding, and Brave who uses Chromes source code also makes money from ads. If anyone has any incentive to dump Manifest V2, it's Brave.
View attachment 657575
Click to expand...
There are a million reasons to avoid Firefox on iOS because it's a completely trash browser on iOS. There's nothing wrong with Firefox in its current form, but if you need an ad blocking browser on the iPhone, the only real options are Safari or Brave. If you're on Windows and use an iPhone and want cross-device syncing, then Brave is the only option (unless you use the iCloud sync extension, which is quite spotty).

You can blindly defend Mozilla all you want, but they pissed off a lot of people when, as I said before, deprecated their entire extension library for Quantum.
 
RanceJustice said:
If this was a decade ago or more I'd probably just write something pithy like..

"Company determined to metaphorically hit self in groin with sledgehammer as they implement new policy; a bold strategy lets see how it plays out"

and look forward to it failing gloriously on the back of of user rebuke, but these days... I'm a lot more pessimistic. People may remember this isn't the first time that Google via Chrome/ium attempted to limit ad blocking, but it was a halfass attempt that led to workarounds and/or people selecting other browsers notably Firefox where things like uBlock Origin had full compatibility and feature. These days however, I am concerned by the sheer dominance of Chrome/iium reskinned browsers and Electron apps and that a younger generation doesn't seem to have the fervor that the technically adept used to hold regarding ad blocking and righteous justified anger for increasingly intrusive monetization. Doesn't mean I'm giving up any time soon, but I admit its frustrating to have watched people continue to adopt Chrome/ium based browsers which makes it easier for Google to ensure that things only work or work easier on their browsers and there are less peope to complain; some sites may not even test on Firefox anymore etc. I know that Google and ESPECIALLY Cloudflare have become increasingly hostile to those blocking ads, using VPNs, or simply doing anything that seems unusual, so there are always more captchas, that god awful Cloudflare "turnstile" that never bloody works, and other stuff that just seems to be less compatibe.

I can hope that there will be enough pushback against ManifestV3 with groups like the EFF and FSF against it, but I am concerned that while there will not be a shutdown overnight I'm worried that it will be an issue where not using V3 extensions will be made so much of a pain in the ass that most people who are not both very technically capable and ideologically wiling to jump through increasing hoops seeking more privacy and user control, will give up. All we can do is keep at it, but I hope there's enough of a mass of users and projects who fight back.
Click to expand...
The normies take a long time to catch up to what us tech nerds have been doing. Like you said, this isn't anything new but what is new is the easy of access to addons like UBlock. That and awareness as it takes time for people to be aware of such tools. Look at emulation and how long it's been going, and now suddenly Nintendo wants to sue emulator authors? It just takes years for people to become aware. The reason people use Chrome was because every time you visited Google.com without a Chrome browser, it'll notify you that you're using an inferior browser and you should upgrade to the superior Chrome. It was super effective. At this point forward I'd say that Chrome's dominance will begin to fall apart, and people will switch browsers. Not quickly as people are again slow to change. Also, even with Manifest V3 I believe Ublock will still work reasonably well, so don't expect people to dump Chrome very quickly. I don't expect adblockers in Manifest V3 to work against Google ads, because that's why Google is pushing for V3, but it may still work fine when it comes to other sources of ads. It'll take time but I see FireFox being #1 browser in the future.
 
GoldenTiger said:
It's a man in the middle ad blocker based in Russia. Sorry I should have called it a proxy ;). Thanks for risking everyone's security by advocating for such a horribly insecure service with your fear mongering.
Click to expand...
Probably the silliest post I've ever read on this forum.
 
Shoganai said:
Open source browser alternatives are garbage if you're trying to sync to your phone as there's usually no mobile version of the app.
Click to expand...
Firefox and Chromium are both open source so I don't get this statement.
I really couldn't care less if you don't recommend AdGuard. I've been using it for years without issues. Pi-hole also isn't going to do anything outside your router's location. And no, Pi-hole isn't as good as AdGuard for ad blocking because it's a DNS-based ad blocker, which has a lot of limitations.
Click to expand...
I'm not just using one source of ad blocking obviously. If you want comprehensive ad blocking then you need multiple methods. I just think AdGaurd is useless because it's also a DNS based adblocker. What do you think my blocklist is with OpenWRT?
adguard.png
You can keep saying Firefox doesn't have plans to drop Manifest V2, but you and I both know that's nonsense. Firefox deprecated their entire extension library when they moved to Quantum and everything had to be redone from scratch.
Click to expand...
Then good luck to Firefox then. Again, we have their source code and we can do anything we want with it. Same goes for Chromium which is why Brave is still able to continue support for V2.
I have no idea what point you're trying to make. My only point was that if somehow ad blockers become completely crippled by Google [or Firefox], Brave ad blocking works internally, so it wouldn't matter.
Click to expand...
Does Brave block YouTube ads? I never used Brave so I have no idea. Also, you can test to see how effective it is at blocking ads. Click the link and tell me your score.
My other recommendation was AdGuard as it will block ads in any browser, even if those browsers completely lack ad blocking. Obviously, if you're at home, modifying your router or using Pi-hole are great options because that also works outside the browser. But it can be limited as it's DNS based. You will still be locked into Safari on the iPhone if you use AdGuard as an ad blocker because it functions better as an extension of Safari. If you aren't using Safari, then you have to use it as a DNS ad blocker on the phone, much like Pi-hole. Android is definitely superior in this way if you want to use something other than Safari or Brave. Firefox with uBlock Origin on Android is magical. These are hypotheticals. Keep using what works for you until it doesn't. Then move to something else.
Click to expand...
Neither Adguard nor Piehole can block YouTube ads, because they're both DNS adblockers. You can tell when the ad is removed by the space where it sits is left intact. Ublock will remove all of it, including YouTube ads.
I'm fully aware that browsers on Safari, at least outside the EU, are beholden to Safari's Webkit. Regardless, somehow Brave is the only one that has fully extensive ad blocking built in despite this limitation. The recent EU's rulings allow for browser companies to finally use their own code for their browsers, but that only applies over there.
Click to expand...
According to Brave, they use custom Javascript to block ads on iOS but it's still Webkit under the hood. Considering that FIreFox doesn't block ads without addons, you can't blame them for what is again a Webkit issue. Also, I still don't know how effective Brave's adblocking is when it just uses javascript to do it. On iOS it might just be a glorified DNS adblocker.
There are a million reasons to avoid Firefox on iOS because it's a completely trash browser on iOS. There's nothing wrong with Firefox in its current form, but if you need an ad blocking browser on the iPhone, the only real options are Safari or Brave. If you're on Windows and use an iPhone and want cross-device syncing, then Brave is the only option (unless you use the iCloud sync extension, which is quite spotty).
Click to expand...
The problem is that you're using an iOS device to begin with. As a GNU/Linux and Android user I have no issues syncing between the two using Firefox. Also adblocking works just like on desktops.
You can blindly defend Mozilla all you want, but they pissed off a lot of people when, as I said before, deprecated their entire extension library for Quantum.
Click to expand...
Quantum is just the code name for Firefox version 57 and up, which was several years ago. I remember when the transition happened that a lot of my addons did stop working. That's not the case in 2024. I think you're upset about Firefox because it doesn't work as well on iOS, but that's an Apple problem not Firefox.
 
DukenukemX said:
Firefox and Chromium are both open source so I don't get this statement.
Click to expand...
That's not what I meant. I meant alternative forks of Firefox and Chrome don't tend to have mobile versions of their apps that can sync to phones. There's usually just the desktop app. This is mostly the case for iPhone, though. There are quite a few open source alternatives to Firefox and Chrome that also have mobile versions of their apps for Android. Although I do like the iPhone, it's extremely gimped in that way. That's my only real complaint about the iPhone ... and it's a huge one.

DukenukemX said:
I'm not just using one source of ad blocking obviously. If you want comprehensive ad blocking then you need multiple methods. I just think AdGaurd is useless because it's also a DNS based adblocker. What do you think my blocklist is with OpenWRT?
View attachment 657618

Then good luck to Firefox then. Again, we have their source code and we can do anything we want with it. Same goes for Chromium which is why Brave is still able to continue support for V2.
Click to expand...
Brave can only support V2 until Google removes enterprise support for Chrome, which will be around mid 2025.

DukenukemX said:
Does Brave block YouTube ads? I never used Brave so I have no idea. Also, you can test to see how effective it is at blocking ads. Click the link and tell me your score.
Click to expand...
Yes, it blocks all YouTube ads. I generally use https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock and get a 100% score. On the one you linked me, I got 96 out of 100 with the built in ad blocker.

DukenukemX said:
Neither Adguard nor Piehole can block YouTube ads, because they're both DNS adblockers. You can tell when the ad is removed by the space where it sits is left intact. Ublock will remove all of it, including YouTube ads.
Click to expand...
AdGuard ad blocker isn't a DNS-based ad blocker. AdGuard DNS is a DNS-based ad blocker. You're confusing the two products. AdGuard blocks all YouTube ads.

DukenukemX said:
According to Brave, they use custom Javascript to block ads on iOS but it's still Webkit under the hood.
Click to expand...
Yes, I know. All browsers on iOS are Webkit. I said that despite this, they've implemented great ad blocking.

DukenukemX said:
Considering that FIreFox doesn't block ads without addons, you can't blame them for what is again a Webkit issue.
Click to expand...
Yes, I can, because Brave blocks ads without add-ons. Other browsers have much better ad blocking than Firefox. Firefox isn't as bad as Chrome on iOS, which makes absolutely zero attempt to block anything. At least Firefox has a very low level amount of ad blocking. Edge has ad block, but it's a pathetic version of it that does almost nothing.

DukenukemX said:
Also, I still don't know how effective Brave's adblocking is when it just uses javascript to do it. On iOS it might just be a glorified DNS adblocker.
Click to expand...
It's not DNS. It uses the default filter lists that uBlock uses. You can enable more lists from the settings and you can even add custom filters. You can add all the same filters that uBlock Origin uses.

DukenukemX said:
The problem is that you're using an iOS device to begin with. As a GNU/Linux and Android user I have no issues syncing between the two using Firefox. Also adblocking works just like on desktops.
Click to expand...
Yes, I'm aware that iOS is part of the problem. Android is a lot more liberating than iOS.

DukenukemX said:
Quantum is just the code name for Firefox version 57 and up, which was several years ago. I remember when the transition happened that a lot of my addons did stop working. That's not the case in 2024. I think you're upset about Firefox because it doesn't work as well on iOS, but that's an Apple problem not Firefox.
Click to expand...
It's not an Apple problem (at least not entirely), it's a developers complaining about Webkit and not wanting to add extension support problem. The Orion browser on iOS can install extensions from both the Chrome and Firefox stores and it's Webkit. They don't have a Windows version, though, so it only works on macOS and iOS. But you can install things like uBlock Origin on their iOS browser right from the store.

And FYI, I like Samsung and Google phones. I've used many of them in the past and have switched between Android and iPhone throughout the years. I'm not beholden to Apple products and I'm well aware the pros and cons of both. I'm a tech nerd at heart.
 
Last edited:
The only thing I'm really concerned about is youtube ad blocking. If Google puts a plug on that I'm in trouble.
 
Shoganai said:
That's not what I meant. I meant alternative forks of Firefox and Chrome don't tend to have mobile versions of their apps that can sync to phones. There's usually just the desktop app. This is mostly the case for iPhone, though. There are quite a few open source alternatives to Firefox and Chrome that also have mobile versions of their apps for Android. Although I do like the iPhone, it's extremely gimped in that way. That's my only real complaint about the iPhone ... and it's a huge one.
Click to expand...
I used to use Waterfox and Palemoon because Waterfox was faster and Palemoon was more compatible. I even used to have an addon that did the syncing for me, before Firefox had their own. Not sure how these forks work but I wouldn't be surprised that some still sync, or at least with an addon.
Brave can only support V2 until Google removes enterprise support for Chrome, which will be around mid 2025.
Click to expand...
I'm sure nobody is upset about it.
Yes, it blocks all YouTube ads. I generally use https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock and get a 100% score. On the one you linked me, I got 96 out of 100 with the built in ad blocker.
Click to expand...
I might install Brave to replace Chrome since I use Chrome for when a tab in Firefox won't do.
AdGuard ad blocker isn't a DNS-based ad blocker. AdGuard DNS is a DNS-based ad blocker. You're confusing the two products. AdGuard blocks all YouTube ads.
Click to expand...
AdGuard does this with a browser extension? If that's the case then even AdGuard will be effected by V3.
Yes, I can, because Brave blocks ads without add-ons. Other browsers have much better ad blocking than Firefox.
Click to expand...
Firefox doesn't come with built in ad blocking, and I don't think I want them to. I'd rather leave that to addons. Brave sounds cool and all but I'm still gonna install Ublock.
It's not an Apple problem (at least not entirely), it's a developers complaining about Webkit and not wanting to add extension support problem.
Click to expand...
Kinda is when Apple wants everyone to adopt their web browser backend.
The Orion browser on iOS can install extensions from both the Chrome and Firefox stores and it's Webkit. They don't have a Windows version, though, so it only works on macOS and iOS. But you can install things like uBlock Origin on their iOS browser right from the store.
Click to expand...
That sounds like a lot of extra steps that could be solved by just Apple allowing Firefox to use Gecko. This wouldn't do much for Chrome users since even Android users don't get extensions with Chrome.
 
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
It's not an Apple problem (at least not entirely), it's a developers complaining about Webkit and not wanting to add extension support problem.
Click to expand...

So, it's an Apple problem (entirely). It's an Apple problem due to the fact that developers don't want to develop features to support what's essentially skinned Safari, and it's an Apple problem because the problem doesn't exist under Android.

You want to solve the problem? Get an Android based mobile device - Problem solved.
 
Mazzspeed said:
You want to solve the problem? Get an Android based mobile device - Problem solved.
Click to expand...

Easier said than done if you want a tablet. I'll probably get one of the new iPads but the adblocking situation scares me off.
 
Mazzspeed said:
So, it's an Apple problem (entirely). It's an Apple problem due to the fact that developers don't want to develop features to support what's essentially skinned Safari, and it's an Apple problem because the problem doesn't exist under Android.

You want to solve the problem? Get an Android based mobile device - Problem solved.
Click to expand...
This is an absolutely stupid response with a stupid solution. The solution is to use Brave since it has a full suite of ad blocking tools with custom filters and syncs with every operating system platform. The problem doesn't entirely exist under iOS, it's lazy developers that don't want to implement these extra features for Apple users. As I stated in my previous post, the Kagi Orion browser on iOS is Webkit, the same as every other browser, but they've ported the Web Extensions API to WebKit, and this allows the browser to install extensions from both the Chrome and Firefox stores. Not all extensions work, but important ones like uBlock Origin work great. Kagi is an astronomically smaller company with astronomically less resources than Google, Microsoft, or Mozilla. The problem is not wanting to invest resources into iOS. That's it. Obviously demanding that all browsers be Webkit is an obnoxious requirement from Apple, but that's an a reason to have absolutely dumpster fire trash ad blocking capabilities on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on iOS. Brave blocks literally everything, including YouTube ads, and Brave even lets you play YouTube audio in the background without paying for YouTube Premium. It's these kinds of features that set it massively apart from the big 3 and makes it glaringly apparent that the other big 3 don't give a flying crap about the iPhone, despite there being 1.5 billion iPhone users in the world. You'd think they'd want to bring as many iPhone users to their browser platform as possible.

DukenukemX said:
I'm sure nobody is upset about it.
Click to expand...
Many people are upset by it, that's why they're jumping ship to Firefox. It's going to make extensions less useful in Brave, but at least Brave ad blocking won't be crippled since it's built in.

DukenukemX said:
I might install Brave to replace Chrome since I use Chrome for when a tab in Firefox won't do.
Click to expand...
This is honestly the best solution. Use Firefox as your main and Brave as a Chromium backup.

DukenukemX said:
AdGuard does this with a browser extension? If that's the case then even AdGuard will be effected by V3.
Click to expand...
No, AdGuard is a desktop application that can block ads in any app on the computer. There is also an Android and iOS app that is DNS based that blocks ads across the OS, but is really only useful as an ad blocker in Safari as an extension to gain its full blocking capabilities (such as blocking YouTube ads) as well as element blocking. There is an AdGuard browser extension that is like uBlock Origin, but there is a second extension that interfaces directly with the desktop application and won't be affected by V3 at all.

DukenukemX said:
Firefox doesn't come with built in ad blocking, and I don't think I want them to. I'd rather leave that to addons. Brave sounds cool and all but I'm still gonna install Ublock.
Click to expand...
uBlock Origin is amazing, there is no denying that. My issue isn't that browsers need uBO to be functional. My issue is with how crippled uBO may become in the future if Google stays on this path. Right now, V3 uBlock is perfectly fine as it is.

DukenukemX said:
Kinda is when Apple wants everyone to adopt their web browser backend.
Click to expand...
Fortunately, this is different in the EU since they're now required to allow alternate stores that allow non-Webkit versions of browsers. Unfortunately, that only applies overseas. Everywhere else is still Webkit-enforced.

DukenukemX said:
That sounds like a lot of extra steps that could be solved by just Apple allowing Firefox to use Gecko.
Click to expand...
There's a lot of things that could be solved simply by Apple dislodging their heads from their asses.

DukenukemX said:
This wouldn't do much for Chrome users since even Android users don't get extensions with Chrome.
Click to expand...
Chrome is useless no matter what platform you're on, although AdGuard DNS does block ads in Chrome and any other browser on Android, but it's still crippled by the limitations of DNS.
 
Last edited:
uOpt said:
Easier said than done if you want a tablet. I'll probably get one of the new iPads but the adblocking situation scares me off.
Click to expand...

My Samsung S5e has been an awesome tablet, probably one of my most used devices and arguably better than the Apple equivalent. I can even watch Youtube via GrayJay without ads. My next tablet will undoubtedly be an S9 FE.

Shoganai said:
This is an absolutely stupid response with a stupid solution.
Click to expand...

Not at all, if Apple allowed for browsers under their platform that weren't just effectively skinned variants of Safari, the problem wouldn't exist 'at all'. Once again:

Mazzspeed said:
So, it's an Apple problem (entirely). It's an Apple problem due to the fact that developers don't want to develop features to support what's essentially skinned Safari, and it's an Apple problem because the problem doesn't exist under Android.

You want to solve the problem? Get an Android based mobile device - Problem solved.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Mazzspeed said:
My Samsung S5e has been an awesome tablet, probably one of my most used devices and arguably better than the Apple equivalent. I can even watch Youtube via GrayJay without ads. My next tablet will undoubtedly be an S9 FE.
Click to expand...
Samsung tablets are quite nice, but you can watch YouTube without ads on the iPad as well.

Mazzspeed said:
Not at all, if Apple allowed for browsers under their platform that weren't just effectively skinned variants of Safari, the problem wouldn't exist 'at all'. Once again:
Click to expand...
You're repeating yourself and have been wrong twice now. It's up to developers to implement ad blocking or extension support in their browsers on iOS. They can do this if they want. What Apple IS at fault for (aside from stupid Webkit enforcement) ... is not allowing third-party browsers to use the same extensions that Safari has access to. They simply don't want anyone using anything but Safari, if they can help it. But again, browsers like Orion can install extensions from both the Firefox and Chrome stores. So despite Apple's stupid limitation, it's possible to do this if developers wanted to bother with it.
 
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
Samsung tablets are quite nice, but you can watch YouTube without ads on the iPad as well.
Click to expand...

Via one of few browsers with an actual, functional, adblocker - A hackish workaround at best. Considering you're locked into Apple's walled garden, the iPad is still a somewhat limiting device outside of the EU.

Shoganai said:
You're repeating yourself and have been wrong twice now.
Click to expand...

And I'll keep repeating myself, as your argument is a strawman argument, especially when problem isn't related to developers. The problem is 100% the fact that developers are not going to put a lot of effort into a browser that doesn't share 'anything' with their actual product under Android which has significantly more market share globally than iOS.

So you can either:

A: Hope that Apple allow for browsers that aren't effectively skinned Safari variants outside of the EU, or
B: Buy an Android device where browsers are not effectively all skinned variants of the same browser, and are based on the actual browser engine supported by alternate browser developers.

It's really quite simple.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I don't use Chrome anymore, but this would mean me no longer using Chrome.

It's that simple.

Death to all ads.

I liked the internet better when there was zero expectation of anymore making any money off of it (except maybe the ISP's you pay for your service).

All content was posted by hobbyists in their free time running on makeshift servers under their desks doing it for the love of the content and topic, not because they had some dream of making it their full time occupation.

I want that internet back.

No data collection, no ads, no money to be made.
Click to expand...
Good times.
 
Mazzspeed said:
Via one of few browsers with an actual, functional, adblocker - A hackish workaround at best. Considering you're locked into Apple's walled garden, the iPad is still a somewhat limiting device outside of the EU.
Click to expand...
You can block YouTube ads with the default Safari browser with any of the many ad blocking extensions in the Apple Store, Brave browser, and Orion. Your post made it sound like Samsung tablets are amazing because you can block YouTube ads, which is not something special that's exclusive to Android. The options on iOS aren't hackish workarounds. Safari ad blockers are part of the ecosystem. Ad blockers are baked right into Brave. The only "hackish" workaround is Orion. Are you telling me GrayJay, which bypasses YouTube ads, isn't considered "hackish?" Do you even proofread your posts?

Mazzspeed said:
And I'll keep repeating myself, as your argument is a strawman argument, especially when problem isn't related to developers.
Click to expand...
It's not a straw man. Part of the problem is Apple. The other part of the problem is developers.

Mazzspeed said:
The problem is 100% the fact that developers are not going to put a lot of effort into a browser that doesn't share 'anything' with their actual product under Android which has significantly more market share globally than iOS.
Click to expand...
You're literally reinforcing what I said that it's up to the developers. And are you seriously saying that 1.5 billion users is not worth investing into? That's completely illogical, ridiculous, and insane beyond comprehension. Kagi, a tiny company, has managed to let their browser use both Chrome and Firefox extensions in their Webkit browser.

Mazzspeed said:
So you can either:

A: Hope that Apple allow for browsers that aren't effectively skinned Safari variants outside of the EU, or
B: Buy an Android device where browsers are not effectively all skinned variants of the same browser, and are based on the actual browser engine supported by alternate browser developers.

It's really quite simple.
Click to expand...
Or use Safari with ad blocking extensions, Brave with built in ad blocking, or Orion, which can use both Chrome and Firefox extensions. I don't need to use Android to block ads on iOS. I just find it silly that developers like Mozilla don't want to increase the usability of their browsers with 1.5 billion potential iPhone users.
 
Shoganai said:
You can block YouTube ads with the default Safari browser with any of the many ad blocking extensions in the Apple Store, Brave browser, and Orion. Your post made it sound like Samsung tablets are amazing because you can block YouTube ads, which is not something special that's exclusive to Android. The options on iOS aren't hackish workarounds. Safari ad blockers are part of the ecosystem. Ad blockers are baked right into Brave. The only "hackish" workaround is Orion. Are you telling me GrayJay, which bypasses YouTube ads, isn't considered "hackish?" Do you even proofread your posts?
Click to expand...

Using YouTube via a browser on a mobile device is a hackish workaround compared to solutions available under Android. Under Android using Revanced Manager, restrictions related to a number of popular applications such as YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, TikTok and Facebook (just to name a few) can be removed - making such applications vastly less restrictive. I still browse Reddit using the Sync app as a result of Revanced Manager. There's nothing hackish regarding Grayjay - It's a brilliant application that centralizes all platforms utilized by content creators, putting more focus on the creator as opposed to Google's streaming platform.

So yes, Android tablets are vastly less restrictive than Apple products - As a result developers are motivated to add features under an application that operates under the hood exactly as the developers intended it to work using the developers own web engine.

Shoganai said:
It's not a straw man. Part of the problem is Apple. The other part of the problem is developers.
Click to expand...

By definition it's a strawman argument, as well as a logical fallacy. If a problem is only present under one specific platform, the problem obviously lies with that platform. You can reply with personal attacks regarding proof reading all you want, such a response simply highlights a complete inability to form an effective rebuttal. I'm stating, quite factually, that globally Android smashes iOS in terms of market share. As a result, developers are not going to spend time and resources adding features to an application that's not even using their own engine, as a result of restrictions that are not in the best interests of the developer.

The problem is 100% on Apple and their pointless restrictions regarding third party browsers.

I'm done here, your argument is nothing more than a somewhat weak attempt to deflect focus away from the real problem regarding browsers under iOS. As stated, it's not a problem under Android.
 

Attachments

  • Android vs iOS.png
    Android vs iOS.png
    188 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
This is an absolutely stupid response with a stupid solution. The solution is to use Brave since it has a full suite of ad blocking tools with custom filters and syncs with every operating system platform.
Click to expand...
Brave is based on Chrome, and also profits from ads. At some point the Brave browser could either only support V3, or allow certain ads to go through. Brave's adblocking is also inferior to Firefox+Ublock. Keep in mind that Firefox does have other addons that helps with security and usability. I have an addon for YouTube down vote visibility, an addon for blocking paywalls, an addon for adblock detector, and etc. These things all work on Android.
The problem doesn't entirely exist under iOS, it's lazy developers that don't want to implement these extra features for Apple users.
Click to expand...
It is entirely iOS and you can't blame developers for extra work that doesn't benefit their browsers. And yes, every web browser is just a skin for Safari on iOS.
As I stated in my previous post, the Kagi Orion browser on iOS is Webkit, the same as every other browser, but they've ported the Web Extensions API to WebKit, and this allows the browser to install extensions from both the Chrome and Firefox stores. Not all extensions work, but important ones like uBlock Origin work great.
Click to expand...
Looking at Orion's reddit and I see how well uBlock works. Gotta be careful of those auto updates.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OrionBrowser/comments/1cxv82m/ublock_origin_extension_no_longer_loading/
Kagi is an astronomically smaller company with astronomically less resources than Google, Microsoft, or Mozilla. The problem is not wanting to invest resources into iOS. That's it. Obviously demanding that all browsers be Webkit is an obnoxious requirement from Apple, but that's an a reason to have absolutely dumpster fire trash ad blocking capabilities on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on iOS.
Click to expand...
Stop defending Apple. There's no reason not to allow other web browsers use their own engines. Especially with the shit show that is Triangulation.
Brave blocks literally everything, including YouTube ads, and Brave even lets you play YouTube audio in the background without paying for YouTube Premium.
Click to expand...
You know what else does this? Firefox and Revanced on Android.
It's these kinds of features that set it massively apart from the big 3 and makes it glaringly apparent that the other big 3 don't give a flying crap about the iPhone, despite there being 1.5 billion iPhone users in the world. You'd think they'd want to bring as many iPhone users to their browser platform as possible.
Click to expand...
That's not as big as Android, and iPhones sales are in decline. It's not that the phone industry is in decline, because Samsung has gained. Keep in mind that Google paid Apple billions, so it's not like Apple has your best interests.


uOpt said:
Easier said than done if you want a tablet. I'll probably get one of the new iPads but the adblocking situation scares me off.
Click to expand...
Why a new iPad? For that much money you're better off getting a Macbook. Then again, for that much money you're better off getting a PC laptop. Unless you're an artist and need their new pen, I don't see why anyone should get an iPad?
 
DukenukemX said:
Brave is based on Chrome, and also profits from ads. At some point the Brave browser could either only support V3, or allow certain ads to go through.
Click to expand...
Brave will eventually only support V3 in 2025. It still won't have affect on Brave's internal filters and custom filter options.

DukenukemX said:
Brave's adblocking is also inferior to Firefox+Ublock.
Click to expand...
You can add all of uBlock's filters to Brave's custom filters.

DukenukemX said:
Keep in mind that Firefox does have other addons that helps with security and usability. I have an addon for YouTube down vote visibility, an addon for blocking paywalls, an addon for adblock detector, and etc. These things all work on Android.
Click to expand...
Brave on iOS doesn't have any extension capability, but they did just recently add blocking paywalls as a default filter option. But even if it wasn't there, you can just add it manually. I'm not arguing that iOS is better. It's absolutely not in regards to browser customization. Android is superior in every way because of extension support. Orion is the only browser on iOS with extension support. It works okay most of the time, but it's still very beta.

DukenukemX said:
It is entirely iOS and you can't blame developers for extra work that doesn't benefit their browsers. And yes, every web browser is just a skin for Safari on iOS.
Click to expand...
Why does everyone keep repeating this over and over again? I'm aware that all browsers on iOS are just reskins of Safari Webkit. Please don't bring this up again.

DukenukemX said:
Looking at Orion's reddit and I see how well uBlock works. Gotta be careful of those auto updates.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OrionBrowser/comments/1cxv82m/ublock_origin_extension_no_longer_loading/
Click to expand...
It's very much in beta. I can't make it my main browser in its current form. The syncing is also spotty.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OrionBrowser/comments/1cxv82m/ublock_origin_extension_no_longer_loading/
DukenukemX said:
Stop defending Apple. There's no reason not to allow other web browsers use their own engines. Especially with the shit show that is Triangulation.
Click to expand...
I'm not defending Apple. I've said repeatedly that Apple has their heads lodged up their asses for not allowing companies to use their own browser code/engine. Apple is doing it for "security" purposes, but in reality, they're doing it to lock people into their ecosystem. If you think I'm defending Apple.

DukenukemX said:
You know what else does this? Firefox and Revanced on Android.
Click to expand...
Yes. Both Android and iOS can block YouTube ads with the appropriate apps.

DukenukemX said:
That's not as big as Android, and iPhones sales are in decline. It's not that the phone industry is in decline, because Samsung has gained. Keep in mind that Google paid Apple billions, so it's not like Apple has your best interests.
View attachment 657729
Click to expand...
I really couldn't care less if Apple sales are declining. I know exactly why they're declining. It has no bearing on me whatsoever. It's the same thing every year. iOS 18 will probably be the biggest change in years. I'm hearing they may finally have actual Home Screen customization that Android has had since ... well ... Android was a thing. The lack of Home Screen customization on iOS is infuriating. My next phone will probably be the Samsung S25 Ultra. Then I may go back to Apple again. I like to switch things out every year or two. Although with the garbage economy lately I may wait it out this time. I'm not locked into Apple products. I use them. But there's just tons of misinformation in this thread. The point is to use what you like. That's it. There are options if for some reason V3 cripples ad blockers. That was the only point I was trying to make.
 
Mazzspeed said:
Using YouTube via a browser on a mobile device is a hackish workaround compared to solutions available under Android. Under Android using Revanced Manager, restrictions related to a number of popular applications such as YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, TikTok and Facebook (just to name a few) can be removed - making such applications vastly less restrictive. I still browse Reddit using the Sync app as a result of Revanced Manager. There's nothing hackish regarding Grayjay - It's a brilliant application that centralizes all platforms utilized by content creators, putting more focus on the creator as opposed to Google's streaming platform.
Click to expand...
YouTube in the browser is fine. It's not hackish. It's just blocking ads. It's never going to be as good of an experience as something like GrayJay or Revanced. Android is superior in every single way when it comes to things like that.

Mazzspeed said:
So yes, Android tablets are vastly less restrictive than Apple products - As a result developers are motivated to add features under an application that operates under the hood exactly as the developers intended it to work using the developers own web engine.
Click to expand...
Android in general is infinitely less restrictive than iOS. That wasn't what you were saying in regards to developers. Your point was that there's more users on Android so that's where they would develop. But there are 1.5 billion iPhone users, so that point makes no sense at all. The point you're making now, that it's simply just easier for developers to work with Android because they can use their own engine/code is exactly why Android has superior browser features. So I agree with you.

Mazzspeed said:
By definition it's a strawman argument, as well as a logical fallacy. If a problem is only present under one specific platform, the problem obviously lies with that platform.
Click to expand...
It isn't a straw man. You were saying incorrect things and you were corrected. You not liking being corrected isn't logical fallacy. But thanks for playing.

Mazzspeed said:
You can reply with personal attacks regarding proof reading all you want, such a response simply highlights a complete inability to form an effective rebuttal. I'm stating, quite factually, that globally Android smashes iOS in terms of market share.
Click to expand...
Your inability to accept being wrong is the issue, not my inability to form an effective rebuttal. Obviously Android has the most marketshare. Android phones are significantly cheaper and more accessible to people around the world. Apple doesn't have any cheap entry level iPhones to be introduced into the Apple world. Nothing Apple makes is cheap. Apple products are incredibly overpriced. There are about 1.5 billion iPhone users and 3.5 billion Android users. It's not even close.

Mazzspeed said:
As a result, developers are not going to spend time and resources adding features to an application that's not even using their own engine, as a result of restrictions that are not in the best interests of the developer.
Click to expand...
I agree.

Mazzspeed said:
The problem is 100% on Apple and their pointless restrictions regarding third party browsers.
Click to expand...
I agree that Apple is the problem. My point was that the existence of browsers like Brave absolutely show that, at the very least, much more can be done with browsers for ad blocking purposes despite being locked into Apple's absolute garbage nonsense. I get that because of Apple's WebKit BS that it requires more resources to develop for iOS. I'm not disagreeing there. But Brave is a much, much smaller company than Google, Microsoft, or Mozilla, and yet Brave has a lot more feature-packed than any of these combined. If a smaller company with infinitely less resources can make their browser way better, there isn't an excuse. It's a choice. I agree with completely that iOS WebKit is ass.

Mazzspeed said:
I'm done here, your argument is nothing more than a somewhat weak attempt to deflect focus away from the real problem regarding browsers under iOS. As stated, it's not a problem under Android.
Click to expand...
We mostly agree on the same things. I just don't agree that other browsers can't have better ad blocking on iOS with the resources they have available to them.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top