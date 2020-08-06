Google: Attorneys Determine, Your Privacy is Worth About $5, But No More Than $12

Nside
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2011
- Messages
- 308
https://www.businessinsider.com/google-plus-class-action-settlement-how-to-claim-cash-payment-2020-8
A settlement was made in the class action lawsuit brought against the company regarding the private details of their "users" (AKA, livestock) being leaked over their failed Google+ Social Media Service.
If you had an account on the "Facebook Killer" app run by google between 2015 and April 2019, Google is going to pay for their mishandling of your private information.
How much is everyone's privacy worth? $7.5 Million (with an M) total, including attorney fees and expenses.
That's an estimated <$5 per user, but you could get up to $12 if enough people don't even bother filling the form out! (WOOHOO!)
So if you ever think that companies that handle your personal data would be held liable should they massively screw up and leak it, think again. Google is worth about $800 Billion. $7.5M is less than they give to most charities at any given time. This isn't even like paying a parking ticket to them. Google probably paid more than $7.5 Million to their own attorneys just to get out of bed that morning.
A settlement was made in the class action lawsuit brought against the company regarding the private details of their "users" (AKA, livestock) being leaked over their failed Google+ Social Media Service.
If you had an account on the "Facebook Killer" app run by google between 2015 and April 2019, Google is going to pay for their mishandling of your private information.
How much is everyone's privacy worth? $7.5 Million (with an M) total, including attorney fees and expenses.
That's an estimated <$5 per user, but you could get up to $12 if enough people don't even bother filling the form out! (WOOHOO!)
So if you ever think that companies that handle your personal data would be held liable should they massively screw up and leak it, think again. Google is worth about $800 Billion. $7.5M is less than they give to most charities at any given time. This isn't even like paying a parking ticket to them. Google probably paid more than $7.5 Million to their own attorneys just to get out of bed that morning.