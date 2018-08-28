Google Assists Veterans to Search for Jobs by Entering Their MOS

My AFSC has been changed since the 1980's (49150) and is now currently split up into 4 new ones (3C1XX or 2XX, so I tried each one of these into Google... first link result for each of them was for 'General Labor'... LOLAfter an hour of work tweaking the system results, almost every job link sent me to either CareerBuilder or LinkedIn... worthless job sites I gave up on years ago/30 years of IT experience//but since I'm well over 40, I'm utterly unhirable///working as a baker now for barely above minimum wage