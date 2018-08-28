Google Assists Veterans to Search for Jobs by Entering Their MOS

cageymaru
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2003
- Messages
- 20,173
Google has added a job search tailored for military veterans. By searching for "jobs for veterans" on Google and then entering your Military Occupational Specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC); relevant jobs for your military skill set will be shown. Other companies and job search boards are incorporating the technology into their search tools to assist veterans also.
You can search "jobs for veterans" on Google and enter your Military Occupational Specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) to see relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in your military roles. Google is also assisting other companies in providing this service.
You can search "jobs for veterans" on Google and enter your Military Occupational Specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) to see relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in your military roles. Google is also assisting other companies in providing this service.