Google Assists Veterans to Search for Jobs by Entering Their MOS

Google has added a job search tailored for military veterans. By searching for "jobs for veterans" on Google and then entering your Military Occupational Specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC); relevant jobs for your military skill set will be shown. Other companies and job search boards are incorporating the technology into their search tools to assist veterans also.

You can search "jobs for veterans" on Google and enter your Military Occupational Specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) to see relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in your military roles. Google is also assisting other companies in providing this service.
 
I'm not sure this search will help me as my MOS is top secret, but I can tell you this much about me if you wrong me in an FPS I might be playing.

I’ll have you know I graduated top of my class in the Navy Seals, and I’ve been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I have over 300 confirmed kills.

I am trained in gorilla warfare and I’m the top sniper in the entire US armed forces. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fuck out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my fucking words.

You think you can get away with saying that shit to me over the Internet? Think again, fucker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of spies across the USA and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. You’re fucking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and that’s just with my bare hands.

Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States Marine Corps and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shit. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little “clever” comment was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your fucking tongue.

But you couldn’t, you didn’t, and now you’re paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shit fury all over you and you will drown in it.

You’re fucking dead, kiddo.
 
Friend was in artillery, it was mostly referrals for moving furniture. I am afraid to find out what job offers a combat engineer would get.
 
All the jobs are for Northropp Grumman or Peak Technical Staffing, or a few others. They all sound boring though. My job in the Navy was boring - why would I want to do boring things now?
 
My Army MOS back in '91 was 74F (Information System Operator/analyst, aka programmer basically, I wrote computerized battle simulations for the US military and our allies). Just before I left active duty in '97 it merged into 74B to stay the same thing. That MOS got merged/morphed into some others sometime after that, no clue what the equivalent MOS is these days. :p
 
o_O

You seem to have prepared to much for that occassion. Get beat up a lot by little kids now do you?
 
Normally I don't correct people, but in this case, you might be more intimidating if you spelled "guerrilla warfare" correctly.
 
I don't know.....some pretty hard core Gorillas right there

Untitled.jpg
 
Do they offer a similar job finding application for people who aren't special because they signed up for a job they agreed too that also need fucking work and money?
 
My AFSC has been changed since the 1980's (49150) and is now currently split up into 4 new ones (3C1XX or 2XX, so I tried each one of these into Google... first link result for each of them was for 'General Labor'... LOL

After an hour of work tweaking the system results, almost every job link sent me to either CareerBuilder or LinkedIn... worthless job sites I gave up on years ago :(

/30 years of IT experience
//but since I'm well over 40, I'm utterly unhirable
///working as a baker now for barely above minimum wage
:(
 
As feedback on the system, it doesn't directly translate things correctly. My current job has mil, gov civilian, and contractor all integrated, and the AFSC search did not bring of the gov/contractor jobs in the same work area / field
 
Typical someone whining because they didn’t serve and they’re jealous that a private company is helping veterans get jobs.

What was the point of your whining again? They don’t care about you?
 
Proving my point. Jarhead I'd assume?
 
Retiree healthcare, getting your tax dollars to pay for a regular degree and an executive MBA, and then my favorite part getting to sit on boards because it makes people feel patriotic. Americans love veterans and it’s awesome.

If this is McDonald’s don’t wake me up. Starting to look like projection from a failure. It’s not the militaries fault you’re an abject failure.

Just Army green with jealousy, whiner.
 
Pretty much what I expected. Apparently all I am qualified for is a deli crew member for $9/hr and a window blind company associate for $19k/year
 
USAF uses AFSC (Air Force Specialty Code) not MOS :p Not sure why they're saying AFSC is MOS... similar but different.
 
starting to wonder if people are using the search properly because it should be giving you multiple categories pertaining to your MOS/AFSC that list out jobs for it.. that or your region sucks balls and isn't supporting veterans because this is what mine looks like..

(note just using some ones MOS that was posted here since i'm not a vet)
 

ET-1404, ET-1510, ET-9612, ET-1486, ET-1591, ET-1504, ET-1460, 0356, are my NEC's. You can try them too if you want :p
 
