Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,362
Exciting, competitive
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/6/23588033/google-chatgpt-rival-bard-testing-rollout-features
“As if that weren’t enough, Google is also holding an event focusing on AI, search, and more on Wednesday. Stay tuned to The Verge for the latest news — here before a chatbot can tell you (for now).”Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner. These new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/6/23588033/google-chatgpt-rival-bard-testing-rollout-features