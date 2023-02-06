Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,362
Exciting, competitive

Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner. These new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon.
“As if that weren’t enough, Google is also holding an event focusing on AI, search, and more on Wednesday. Stay tuned to The Verge for the latest news — here before a chatbot can tell you (for now).”

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/6/23588033/google-chatgpt-rival-bard-testing-rollout-features
 
