Google and Roblox Defeat Videogame Addiction Lawsuit–Courtright v. Epic Games​

Whenever you see something about "think of the children" then it's never about the children but about censorship. Video games have become a form of expression, and that includes political. I'm sure someone has played a game with a political message that was conveyed and then you went, "oh yea". Think of games like Spec Ops: The Line which basically mocked games were Americans solders are the heroes. Games are now being made world wide by countries that we aren't suppose to like, for example China made Black Myth Wukong and Russian made Atomic Heart. When you can consider what is or isn't acceptable games to play, you can also control any political messages games may have. Don't think for yourself, that's my job.Here's a 14 year old video (god I'm old) that shows how video games became American propaganda.