Good use for an x299 box?

L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,379
Yet another lockdown inspired build... did the gaming system and the workstation in may and June, did the HTPC in August... VR system is wrapping up shortly... which leaves me bored again - just as we go into lockdown two.
So, with an X570, TRX40, x399, and Z490 already done... all that’s left is to build an X299 system! Because why the hell not. But I can’t think of what to use it for... local micro center has 10980s in stock and on sale.

Arcade cabinet setup?
hardline watercooling learner box?
Extra ESXi host?
Portable (LOL) lan box?

Trying to think of something creative to do that would give me a reason to build one last machine.
 
S

somebrains

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2013
Messages
1,396
Mine was a Kubernetes lab.
128gb ram, 3x nvme drives, 4 ssds.

I ran discreet redis 5.0 install as a dummy cache on a dedicated samsung 960 Pro.

Ironic but I had to run MQ on the other 960 Pro bc I was testing DRs with an eye towards preserving data in flight.

N-tier web application, key value stores, mongo ran on ssds.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,379
Oh now that’s a fascinating possibility I hadn’t considered, and actually need... damned brilliant idea!
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,379
Dammit. And there are even things I need to do on the CSI driver side. Why didn’t I think of that?!?
 
Top